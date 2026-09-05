170 IEM-UEM Students Gain Global Academic Exposure Through Study Abroad Programme in Australia

Students engage with leading Australian universities, Microsoft experts, research and emerging technologies during SAP 2026 Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4: Learning moved beyond the conventional classroom for 170 students of the IEM-UEM Group, who travelled to Australia as part of the Study Abroad Programme (SAP) 2026, gaining exposure to global academia, emerging technologies, research and industry practices. As part of the programme, students engaged with leading Australian universities, Microsoft experts, research and emerging technologies.

The programme included academic sessions, technical workshops, masterclasses, research presentations, industry interactions, alumni engagements and cultural experiences, giving students an opportunity to understand the global education and professional ecosystem.

Advertisement

A key component of the programme was the students’ interaction with academicians and experts from leading Australian institutions, including the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). The sessions covered emerging technologies, contemporary research, innovation and the application of technology to address complex societal and industry challenges.

Advertisement

An interaction with a Microsoft resource person provided students with an industry perspective on emerging technologies, changing workplace requirements and the skills needed to remain competitive in the global technology sector.

The programme also featured specialised masterclasses conducted by faculty members from UNSW and the University of Sydney. Students were introduced to contemporary research areas and gained insights into higher education, innovation and technological developments.

Advertisement

At the Immersive Creative Technology Lab at UNSW, students participated in a hands-on workshop covering Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Cloud Computing and Robotics. The practical sessions gave them an opportunity to explore applications of emerging technologies beyond their regular curriculum.

Research communication was another important component of SAP 2026, with students presenting their work through oral and poster presentations before an international academic audience. The experience enabled them to develop confidence in presenting technical ideas, responding to questions and communicating research effectively.

The students also interacted with IEM-UEM alumni currently working in Sydney. The alumni shared their experiences of pursuing higher education and careers overseas, offering practical perspectives on career planning, skill development and international opportunities.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Arnab Basu, Dr Santanu Das, Dr Jeet Sen, Dr Chandan Adhikari, Dr Subhamoy Banerjee, Dr Emona Datta and Dr Anubhab Ray.

Beyond the academic programme, students explored Sydney and its surroundings, gaining exposure to Australia’s multicultural society, public infrastructure and social environment. The experience also encouraged independence, adaptability and intercultural understanding.

“Global exposure plays an important role in preparing students for the opportunities and challenges of the future. Such initiatives help our students become confident, innovative and globally competent professionals,” said Prof Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM Group.

Prof (Dr) Samapika Das Biswas, Convenor, said the objective was to take learning beyond the classroom and provide students with meaningful international academic, research and cultural exposure.

SAP 2026, the institution said, was designed to connect academic learning with international exposure, research, technology and career aspirations, strengthening its focus on experiential learning and global education.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)