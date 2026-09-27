18-year-old entrepreneur enters Gujarat’s Rs 1.4 lakh crore semiconductor ecosystem to manufacture lead frames

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): In an interesting addition to the state's emerging manufacturing landscape, an 18-year-old entrepreneur entered Gujarat’s Rs 1.4 lakh crore semiconductor ecosystem to manufacture lead frames for semiconductor companies in Sanand.

Ahmedabad-based Rehan Mansuri set up the startup Micronex to produce these precision metal structures that serve as critical structural backbones during chip packaging.

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Micronex will manufacture lead frames in Sanand. These are ultra-thin metal frames that play a crucial role in semiconductor chip production.

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An MoU for a business partnership between Micronex and Kaynes Semicon was signed during ‘SEMICON India 2026’, held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19, an official release said.

The partnership opens up opportunities for Micronex to supply lead frames to semiconductor companies.

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As Gujarat’s semiconductor ecosystem gains momentum under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the sector is also creating new opportunities for the state’s youth to enter and contribute to this emerging industry, the release said.

It said the startup will be established at the Sanand Industrial Estate with an initial investment of Rs 80 crore. According to Rehan, the first phase of the factory will have an annual production capacity of 50 crore lead frame units. Construction work has already begun, with production targeted to commence by May 2027.

Once operational, the factory is expected to provide direct employment to around 250 young people. Micronex will also submit a proposal under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Initially, the startup will focus on the power electronics and automotive sectors, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and telecommunications as its production capacity grows.

A lead frame is a metal frame that supports a semiconductor chip. Gold and copper wires (thinner than a human hair) connect the chip to the frame’s leads, enabling it to be connected to a circuit board. A chip cannot be connected to a circuit board without being mounted on a lead frame.

Micronex will manufacture lead frames using a copper alloy, with thicknesses ranging from 0.1 mm to 0.25 mm. (0.1 mm is equivalent to the thickness of an A4 sheet). The lead frame provides robust support for the chip, aids in heat dissipation, protects the chip during manufacturing, and offers design flexibility.

Asked how Micronex plans to compete with low-cost Chinese products and established international companies on price, quality and scale, Rehan said, "Right now, we are not looking at competing with global companies. At this time, we are focusing on establishing the necessary technical and quality standards. We will be able to collaborate directly with manufacturers on tooling, sampling, and design modifications. The company's inventory requirements will be efficiently met, and the time typically consumed by imports will be saved. We aim to supply products of global quality locally, thereby reducing companies' dependence on imports and boosting local manufacturing.”

The release said that Rehan comes from a business family that works in plastic waste recycling, with seven recycling units across India. This exposure to business from an early age influenced his entrepreneurial journey.

While many young people are pursuing opportunities in AI and digital technology, Rehan chose the semiconductor sector, particularly in lead frames.

“Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is investing heavily in this sector. The industry is still evolving, and I noticed several gaps in its supply chain, specifically regarding lead frames, so I felt that supply capabilities needed to be strengthened here. Gujarat’s rapidly developing semiconductor ecosystem was another key factor in the decision. Being located near semiconductor companies in Sanand, we aim to provide faster logistics, delivery and engineering support," he said.

Gujarat has attracted approximately Rs .4 lakh crore in investments in the semiconductor sector. Of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Government of India, 6 are located in Gujarat. The scale of these investments reflects not only the volume of capital being committed to the state, but also Gujarat’s growing capabilities across semiconductor manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, design and research.

Under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat’s semiconductor push has extended beyond attracting investments to developing the skilled workforce and research ecosystem needed to support the sector, the release said.

An ATMP training centre is being developed by PDEU in collaboration with Micron Technology. At GTU, a ChipIN extension centre and a Centre of Excellence are being established, where students will receive training in VLSI design and the complete chip design process.

India’s first UHP welding training programme for the semiconductor industry has been launched at Dholera ITI.

A 'Silicon and Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Research and Training Hub (SAMARTH Centre)' for advanced semiconductor manufacturing research and training has been established at IIT Gandhinagar in collaboration with MeitY and DST Gujarat. (ANI)

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