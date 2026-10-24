19 Manipal University Jaipur Researchers Feature in Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List; Number of MUJ Researchers Doubles Compared to Previous Year

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 24: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has achieved a significant milestone in research excellence, with 19 of its researchers featuring in the prestigious Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List, which recognises researchers worldwide for the scholarly impact of their published work. The recognition marks a notable achievement for the university, with the number of its researchers featured in the list doubling compared to the previous year.

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Compiled through a collaboration involving Stanford University and Elsevier, the list identifies scientists whose research has made a significant impact in their respective fields. The growing representation of MUJ faculty members reflects the university’s sustained efforts to strengthen its research ecosystem, promote innovation and encourage high-quality research across diverse disciplines.

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The 19 researchers from Manipal University Jaipur featured in the list are Dr. Chaitanya Baliram Pande, Dr. Kuldip Singh Sangwan, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Pushpendra Kumar Singh Rathore, Dr. Deepak Kumar, Dr. Asaithambi Perumal, Dr. Ravi Kumar Sharma, Dr. Bishwajit Dey, Dr. Somya Rakesh Goyal, Dr. Abdul Haseeb Ganie, Dr. Vijaypal Singh Dhaka, Dr. Veer Singh, Dr. Ashish Goyal, Dr. Pramod Singh Rathore, Dr. Pulakraj Aryan, Dr. Jayasmita Jana, Dr. Saurabh Dewangan, Dr. Pravin Kumar Singh and Dr. Himmat Singh Kushwah.

On the occasion, Dr. N. N. Sharma, President of Manipal University Jaipur, interacted with the recognised researchers and congratulated them on their achievement. He appreciated their contributions to advancing knowledge and enhancing the university’s research profile and global academic standing.

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The recognition underscores the contribution of MUJ’s faculty members to scientific inquiry, knowledge creation and research with wider academic and societal relevance. The university continues to focus on fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, supporting innovative research and creating an environment that enables faculty members and scholars to pursue impactful research.

In the year 2025, there were total 10 researchers from Manipal University Jaipur featured in the top 2% scientists list and in the year 2024, the number was 5 only. The year-on-year increase in the number of recognised researchers reflects the university’s continued emphasis on research-driven academic development. With a growing focus on innovation, scholarly collaboration and global engagement, Manipal University Jaipur is working towards further strengthening its position in the national and international research landscape

Established in 2011, Manipal University Jaipur is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). This year Manipal University Jaipur received QS 5 Star overall rating. Located on a 122-acre campus in Rajasthan, the university offers programmes across diverse disciplines, including engineering, computer science, management, law, architecture, humanities and sciences. With an emphasis on academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration, MUJ provides an environment that encourages students and faculty members to engage with emerging technologies and address contemporary societal challenges. The university continues to strengthen its national and international academic partnerships and research ecosystem in alignment with its vision of advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving global landscape.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu.

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