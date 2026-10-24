19th EU-China Business Meeting Concludes! Third-Generation Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen Medical Devices Make Their Global Debut, Highlights from the Event

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 19th EU-China Business Meeting, co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC) in Chengdu, LivingPHOENIX Regenerative Technology Development (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LivingPHOENIX"), a tenant enterprise of Tianfu International Bio City, achieved a significant milestone. Dr. Qin Xingjiong, the company's founder, led his industrialization team to attend the event and witnessed the Global Launch Preview Ceremony of the company's core product: POGMENT® Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen-Based Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Medical Devices. This launch not only marks China's technological leap from "catching up" to "leading" in the field of high-end regenerative medicine materials but also demonstrates the strength of intelligent manufacturing in China to the international market.

On-Site Highlights: European Buyers Show Strong Interest, and Experience Builds Trust

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As one of the focal points of this year's meeting, LivingPHOENIX's booth attracted heavy foot traffic. Statistics show that the booth received 55 potential clients from European countries, with 29 classified as high-intent prospects. "European customers' trust in Chinese innovative technology exceeded our expectations," said Dr. Qin. "At the venue, numerous international guests from Switzerland, Spain, France, and other regions personally experienced SMARTENDER® Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen series products. Unlike traditional skincare products that remain on the skin's surface for hydration, these functional skincare products, based on 'Third-Generation Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen ECM' technology, impressed attendees with their exceptional transdermal absorption capabilities. Multiple foreign guests reported that the products not only offered excellent skin feel but also solved the industry pain point of 'dehydration that cannot be replenished'—'Moisture doesn't vanish instantly; it is truly absorbed by the skin.' Pablo, Executive Director of the China-Spain Chamber of Commerce, gave high praise after trying the product: 'I tried your face mask yesterday and I love how my skin felt.' This authentic feedback validates the strong capabilities of POGMENT® Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen materials in anti-wrinkle and deep moisturizing applications."

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As night fell, a distinctive "Hotpot Dinner" became a memorable part of the meeting. Dr. Liu Zhanyan, Executive Director of the Euro-Chinese Business Association, sat around the hotpot with Swiss medical device and beauty innovation entrepreneurs. Amidst the bubbling red oil and candid exchanges, they broke down the final barriers to cross-border cooperation, transforming daytime technical admiration into nighttime consensus for collaboration. Notably, European guests such as Richard and Jolanda were invited to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the "Global Launch Preview of Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen-Based ECM Medical Devices." This interactive session symbolizes the deep connection between China and Europe in biotechnology and indicates that LivingPHOENIX's products possess the quality confidence to compete head-to-head with top-tier international brands.

Strategic Thinking: Beyond Trade, Becoming a "Born Global" Technology Platform Exporter

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Addressing the heated topic of "Going Global," Dr. Qin proposed a unique perspective: "Many treat going global as a business transaction, but LivingPHOENIX treats it as a strategy. We aim to build a 'born-global' enterprise." He believes that the European market is not only a center of technological innovation and demand barometer for global biomedicine but also sets industry entry standards through its regulatory science system. Its immense international influence means: "Entering Europe is equivalent to obtaining a passport to the global market." "If we can capture the European market, it means our technology, quality, and compliance systems have withstood rigorous tests, which will significantly lower the threshold for entering markets in the US, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia."

Dr. Qin emphasized that what LivingPHOENIX seeks is not simple commodity trade, but "comprehensive, in-depth cooperation" based on a complete, independently owned core technology platform. This cooperative model covers multiple dimensions, including trade, compliance certification, ODM joint manufacturing, product development, application scenario expansion, and even secondary technology development. Previously, the LivingPHOENIX team had completed multiple rounds of technical exchanges in France and the UK. This meeting further enabled the company to leap from being "selected by customers" to having the freedom to "select customers."

Technical Decoding: Overcoming the "121°C Sterilization" Industry Bottleneck, Defining Third-Generation Collagen Standards

Underpinning LivingPHOENIX's confidence in global expansion is its world-first core technology: Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen-Based ECM. For years, traditional animal-derived collagen has suffered from high immunogenicity, viral transmission risks, and poor stability. While second-generation recombinant collagen addressed safety issues, its lack of natural triple-helix structure limited biological functions. LivingPHOENIX obtains amino acids through green biomanufacturing, uses aqueous-phase chemical condensation to precisely construct homologous triple-helix skeletons, and forms highly stable Extracellular Matrix (ECM) networks through engineered assembly.

"We have truly achieved fine-tuned control where 'structure determines function,'" noted Dr. Qin. This technology endows the material with excellent thermal stability, successfully overcoming the common industry challenge of tolerating 121°C terminal sterilization for finished medical devices, while simultaneously doubling mechanical strength and biological functionality.

Currently, LivingPHOENIX has built a tiered product matrix covering Class II medical devices, cosmetics, Class III aesthetic medical devices, and implantable Class III devices. The Global Launch Preview includes eight Class II medical device dressing products, such as sterile patches, liquid dressings, repair dressings, scar gels, and gynecological gels. This matrix precisely benchmarks against the "Medical Device–Cosmetics Integration" high-end product systems of leading international cosmetics giants in terms of dosage form richness and application scenarios. Approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is expected between November and December 2026. The first product has completed the system assessment, requests for supplementary information and subsequent correction processes, soon filling the domestic market gap for high-end biomimetic collagen dressings. Leveraging the stable triple-helix structural design, POGMENT® acts as a "Collagen Engine," achieving multi-fold leaps in fibroblast collagen deposition (Class III devices) and epithelial cell repair efficacy, and constructing a full dosage form technology matrix including solutions, freeze-dried fibers, self-crosslinking gels, and composite gels. To date, two core invention patents (involving triple-helix biomimetic collagen self-crosslinking hydrogels and ECM regenerative materials) have passed preliminary examination in Chengdu and entered the substantive review stage at the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), building a solid technological moat. On the commercial front, SMARTENDER®, the world's first functional skincare brand based on this technology, was officially launched in November 2025. Validated by data from 25,000 real-user tests and high influencer repurchase rates, the product line fully confirms the feasibility of its business model in terms of safety, efficacy, and user retention. Looking ahead, this underlying technology is accelerating its extension into high-value medical consumables such as cartilage repair scaffolds, bone repair materials, and cardiovascular patches, aiming to become the core force defining the future of regenerative medicine.

Corporate Confidence: Patent Moats and Dual Barriers of "Source Innovation + National Recognition"

As a source-innovation enterprise in the regenerative medicine field, located in Tianfu International Bio City, Chengdu, LivingPHOENIX has established solid intellectual property and compliance barriers. To date, the company has filed 14 invention patents (including 8 Chinese invention patents and 6 PCT international patents). Four core patents have been granted and registered as patent-intensive products by the CNIPA. The company is accelerating its global layout in the US, South Korea, and Europe through the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), building legal moats for product export.

In scientific research, LivingPHOENIX collaborates with renowned domestic universities to apply for the National Natural Science Foundation of China's major research project on "Biomimetic Collagen Gels" and conducts pre-clinical studies with top-tier tertiary hospitals such as Beijing Hospital, Peking University Third Hospital, and Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital. Related achievements have been published in SCI Q1 journals like Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. From provincial arenas to the international stage, the POGMENT® Triple-Helix Biomimetic Collagen ECM project is leading the industry with a momentum akin to "winning six championships consecutively." Previously, the project set a strong record in the China Innovation Competition hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Provincial Department of Science and Technology: "Champion of the Startup Group in the 13th Edition Provincial Competition" and "Third Place of the Growth Group in the 15th Edition Provincial Competition." Entering 2026, its technological barriers and market potential have gained multiple national-level certifications: successfully advancing to the national semi-finals of the MIIT Bio-Manufacturing Competition (Application Innovation Track), and reaching the national top ten in both the MIIT-hosted "Maker China" Innovation Competition (Medical Health Special Track) and the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone-hosted "Golden Panda" High-Value Patent Cultivation Competition (Potential Group). Notably, the project has advanced to the finals of the Golden Panda Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition and secured a spot among the Western Top Twelve in the China Plastic Surgery Innovation and Transformation Competition, marking a further establishment of its leading position in the clinical transformation of regenerative medicine. Under the tide of the state accelerating the cultivation of new-quality productive forces and promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, LivingPHOENIX will continue to improve its quality system, ensuring rapid commercialization while ensuring compliance. As Dr. Qin stated: "We are not just manufacturing a material; we are building a replicable and trustworthy Chinese standard for regenerative material technology."

About LivingPHOENIX Regenerative Technology

With Extracellular Matrix (ECM) listed as the thirteenth hallmark of aging by the top international academic journal Cell, regenerative medicine has undergone a paradigm shift. LivingPHOENIX Regenerative Technology Development (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the R&D of third-generation triple-helix biomimetic collagen ECM, emerged accordingly. The company has constructed an exclusive underlying technology platform for triple-helix biomimetic collagen. Based on the natural structural characteristics of ECM, it innovatively introduces the concept of "modular integration," achieving precise regulation and efficient assembly of biological functional units. We are committed to overcoming the industry bottlenecks of stability and biological activity in traditional collagen and ECM materials, driving regenerative medicine materials from the laboratory to the clinic, and from intelligent manufacturing in China to serving global markets.

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