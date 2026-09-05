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Home / Business / 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 to Open on September 16 at Noida Film City

19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 to Open on September 16 at Noida Film City

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5: The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 is all set to open on September 16, 2026, at Noida Film City, marking another significant chapter in India’s growing international engagement through cinema, media, art and culture.

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Scheduled from September 16 to 18, 2026, the three-day festival is expected to bring together filmmakers, actors, producers, media professionals, academicians, diplomats, artists, students and cinema enthusiasts from India and several countries.

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The festival is being held under the chairmanship of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival President of the Global Film Festival Noida. The event has evolved into an international platform celebrating cinema while encouraging cultural exchange, creative collaboration and professional networking across borders.

The 19th edition will feature a vibrant programme of international film screenings, documentaries, seminars, panel discussions, celebrity workshops and masterclasses, award ceremonies, exhibitions, book and poster launches, cultural programmes and networking opportunities.

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Speaking about the forthcoming festival, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, “Cinema is one of the strongest bridges between nations. The Global Film Festival Noida has been created with the vision of bringing the world together through films, creativity, education and culture. The 19th edition will provide a larger platform for filmmakers, artists, students and media professionals to exchange ideas and create new international collaborations.”

He further added that the growing international participation reflects the increasing importance of Noida as an emerging destination for media, entertainment, education and creative industries. The festival has already witnessed international engagement from Hundred countries in its preparations.

The official festival platform describes GFFN as a convergence point for the global film community, student filmmakers, cine-artists and cinema enthusiasts, with the objective of celebrating the power of cinema and creating opportunities for meaningful interaction.

The 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 is therefore poised to transform Noida Film City into a vibrant meeting point for world cinema, providing a unique opportunity for India and the international film fraternity to connect, collaborate and celebrate the universal language of storytelling.

The world of cinema meets at Noida Film City from September 16 to 18, 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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