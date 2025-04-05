19th Water Digest Awards Celebrate Excellence in Water Conservation and Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 5: Organised by Water Digest, the nation's leading water magazine, the ceremony was held in the presence of distinguished ministers, policymakers, industry leaders, and water warriors. The event honoured individuals, organisations and grassroots campaigners that are pioneering innovative solutions for sustainable water management.

Honoured Guests

The event was honoured by a video message from Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, and the esteemed presence of Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist and Chief of Sector - Natural Sciences, UNESCO, Ms. Anupama Madhok Sud, Director and Editor, Water Digest, and Mr. Umesh Sharma, Director, Water Digest.

Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti expressed his wish to have joined in person and congratulated the winners. Emphasising the government's unwavering commitment to water sustainability, he highlighted the significance of initiatives such as the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Namami Gange in ensuring water security for future generations. Shri Patil acknowledged the efforts of industry leaders, researchers, and community-driven organisations, affirming that collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and civil society are essential to achieving a water-resilient India. He commended the Water Warriors for their innovative contributions to water conservation and management, and called for collaborative efforts in ensuring a water-secure India.

"Water is life and it is our collective responsibility to protect it. Today, Jal Shakti Abhiyan 2025 is being implemented across the country, under which there is an effort to make this a campaign of Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidaari, Jan Jagruti and to transform water conservation into a widespread public effort. I congratulate all the winners; they are beacons of excellence for all of us. The work they have done is going to become an inspiration for the entire country. I would also like to thank Water Digest, which has played an important role in transforming water conservation into a mass movement," said Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, highlighted the Government of India's commitment to water sustainability through various initiatives. He also commended the private sector and innovators for their significant role in strengthening India's water resilience. Congratulating the Water Warriors on their winning achievements, he appreciated them for their outstanding contributions toward sustainable water management and innovation.

Winners Driving Change

The Water Digest World Water Awards celebrate excellence in water conservation, sustainable initiatives, cutting-edge technologies, and community-driven efforts. This year's theme aligned with World Water Day 2025, which focuses on the preservation of glaciers, reinforcing the importance of water security in the face of climate change.

The evening honoured the Water Warriors, a distinguished group of winners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to water conservation and technological advancements. Among the recipients were leading public sector organisations, corporations, NGOs, research institutions, and individuals whose work is transforming the water landscape.

A Commitment to the Future

With India taking bold steps toward sustainable water management, the Water Digest World Water Awards reaffirm the collective mission to preserve, conserve, and innovate. As we celebrate excellence today, we also look forward to a future where every drop counts, every innovation matters, and every effort leads to lasting change.

Driving Impact Through Partnerships

The Awards were held in partnership with UNESCO and supported by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with National Mission for Clean Ganga, WAPCOS Ltd., Signet, Vermmillion Communications, Kkerdos Creators, Net Green Foundation and PlugIn as Associate Partners, and Times Now World as the Broadcast Partner. Ms. Shruti Seth, celebrity and actress, lit up the evening as the lively and charismatic host, bringing her signature charm to the stage.

Water Digest: The Voice of Water

As India's premier platform for water-related information, Water Digest continues to amplify critical conversations on water sustainability. Through media coverage, expert discussions, and partnerships with global water forums, Water Digest plays a vital role in highlighting success stories and fostering collaboration in the water sector.

