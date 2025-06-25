DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / 1winToken: Fueling Growth in Decentralized Entertainment

1winToken: Fueling Growth in Decentralized Entertainment

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Online entertainment is undergoing a transformation, and 1winToken is helping lead the charge. With its integration into the massive 1win ecosystem, this token is powering a new kind of user experience—one where fun and finance meet.

Advertisement

Gone are the days of one-sided reward systems. 1winToken creates a symbiotic relationship between the platform and its users. It incentivizes loyalty, increases user retention, and drives platform growth—all while giving users a real stake in the ecosystem.

With 1winToken, players can enjoy cashback in crypto, unlock special privileges, and even participate in governance. The roadmap includes NFT functionality, real-world brand tie-ins, and expanded earning mechanisms.

Advertisement

The tokenomics are solid: limited supply, deflationary actions, and staking rewards. It’s a token built not just to reward, but to last.

As decentralized entertainment gains traction, 1winToken proves that rewards can be smart, scalable, and community-owned.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts