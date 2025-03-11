1xBat announces support for Entertainers Cricket League: entertainment and sport go hand in hand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Sports news portal 1xBat Sporting Lines has become the sponsor of the Entertainers Cricket League Season 2, which will be held from March 5 to March 16, 2025. After a successful inaugural season, the second season of the ECL promises to provide cricket fans with even more thrilling matches and entertainment.

The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) is a unique T10 format cricket league that brings together popular influencers, entertainment industry stars, and talented street players.

Advertisement

The ECL quickly gained popularity by combining a beloved sport with entertainment, attracting a wide audience of cricket fans and influencers. The league actively interacts with fans through social media - particularly Instagram, where regular updates and announcements are posted. Through celebrity involvement and integration with digital platforms, the ECL helps popularise cricket among young people and expands the boundaries of traditional sporting events in India.

"Entertainment and sport are at the core of our business, as they are for the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL). We aim to support and promote cricket and share the values behind the creation and development of the Entertainers Cricket League. That's why we're delighted to sign this partnership with the league - to strengthen its influence and grow the popularity of this sport," comments a representative from 1xBat.

Advertisement

Each team participating in the ECL consists of 20 players selected through an auction. This year's auction was held on January 13, and the most expensive player of the new season was cricketer Bobby Yadav, who cost Lucknow Lions 2.80 crore. Second on the list was YouTuber Zala Vanrajsinh, who cost Bangalore Bashers 2.60 crore, while Haryanvi Hunters' acquisition Vishal Choudhary came in third with a price tag of 2.50 crore.

In the second season of ECL, the number of teams has increased from five to eight:

Haryanvi Hunters - captained by Elvish Yadav (YouTuber, Singer)

Lucknow Lions - captained by Anurag Dwivedi (Fantasy Cricket Expert, YouTuber, Cricket Analyst).

Mumbai Disruptors - captained by Munawar Faruqui (Stand-up comedian, YouTuber, Rapper, Singer)

Dynamic Delhi - captained by Gaurav Taneja (YouTuber, Content Creator, Commercial pilot, Fitness, Lifestyle)

Bangalore Bashers - captained by Abhishek Malhan (YouTuber, Rapper, Singer, Social media influencer)

Kolkata Superstars - captained by Pushkar Raj Thakur (Stock Market Educator, Finance Influencer, Business Coach, YouTuber)

Chennai Smashers - captained by Mahesh 'Thugesh' Keshwala (YouTuber, Content Creator)

Rajasthan Rangers - captained by Zayn Saifi (Actor, YouTuber)

As a result, fans will see more new faces on the pitch, making the tournament more competitive and exciting.

In the league's regular season, all teams will face each opponent twice, thus playing 32 Matches. At the end of the season, the top four teams in the league will progress to the play-offs to compete for the title of Entertainers Cricket League Season 2 champions. Haryanvi Hunters, led by captain Elvish Yadav, won the inaugural season of the ECL.

Under the terms of the signed sponsorship agreement, the 1xBat logo will be displayed on stadium advertising boards during games. 1xBat will also actively cover the ECL tournament on its digital platform and social media, with the league's top influencers reposting the brand's posts to their many subscribers. In this way, 1xBat will increase its visibility and promote the popularity of cricket among active users of social media and media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and many others.

About 1xBat

1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, football, kabaddi, and other sports. Visitors to the site have the opportunity to see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. Among 1xBat official ambassadors are famous cricket players Shikhar Dhawan and Mitchell Starc. Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The brand is the official sponsor as the 'powered by' partner of the 8th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Cricket League and is also a sponsor of the Desert Vipers team for ILT20 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)