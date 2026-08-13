1xBat Named Platinum Sponsor of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka

1xBat Sporting Lines will support the India Tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place from August 15 to 27, 2026. During it, Sri Lanka and India will play two Test matches.

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A Clash Between Two of Asia’s Leading Sides Matches between India and Sri Lanka traditionally generate tremendous interest among cricket fans. Viewers in countries around the world will be able to follow the upcoming tour.

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In India, the matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV. In Sri Lanka, coverage will be available on TV 1, Ten Cricket, SLT IPTV, and the official Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel.

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In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the matches will be shown on TNT; in sub-Saharan Africa, on SuperSport; and in Pakistan, on Ten Sports Pakistan and Sony LIV. Ten Cricket and Sony LIV will provide coverage in other South Asian countries, while Etisalat will serve viewers across the Middle East and North Africa.

1xBat as Platinum Sponsor As the tour’s Platinum Sponsor, 1xBat will have a prominent presence at both matches. An advertising mat featuring the brand’s logo will be placed behind the wicket on one side of the ground.

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The 1xBat logo will also appear on perimeter LED boards and the sight-screen. The partnership package includes social media promotion, the distribution of materials for fans, and player-autographed memorabilia.

“Cricket is an integral part of the sporting culture in India and Sri Lanka. Matches between the two sides always attract a large audience. We are delighted to support this tour, which will be followed by fans around the world,” said a 1xBat Sporting Lines spokesperson.

The partnership with the India Tour of Sri Lanka reflects 1xBat’s commitment to the development and promotion of cricket. The brand will continue working with major international series, regional leagues, and promising sports initiatives, helping to raise the game’s profile and grow its global audience.

About 1xBat Sporting Lines 1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, kabaddi, football, and other sports. Site visitors can see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. 1xBat Sporting Lines has signed a partnership agreement with Desert Vipers and has become the team’s Principal Sponsor in the International League T20 (ILT20 2025) tournament. Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The brand is the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Cricket League.

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