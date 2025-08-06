1xBet donates 20 Sports wheelchairs to para-athletes together with W.C.I.A.

Global betting company 1xBet and the Wheelchair Cricket India Association (W.C.I.A.) donate 20 sports wheelchairs to disabled athletes participating in wheelchair cricket.

Advertisement

The para-athletes compete in 6-8 tournaments a year, but have not used modern, technological wheelchairs due to their high cost. Thanks to this initiative, they will receive reliable equipment that will help them improve their performance and continue to progress.

To achieve this goal, 1xBet chose W.C.I.A. because the foundation's values — developing sports and creating equal opportunities for everyone — align with the company's mission.

Advertisement

The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (W.C.I.A.) is the pioneer association and the apex body of the country to promote and provide a platform for young wheelchair bound sportsmen who wish to engage and play cricket from the beginning to the excellence level. W.C.I.A. has the credit to make the 1st Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team.

“This support from 1xBet is not just equipment, but also recognition of the para-athletes’ efforts who prove every day that limitations exist only in the mind,” says the foundation representative. Indian wheelchair cricketers take part in international wheelchair cricket tournaments, proving their skills on the global stage.

Advertisement

For 1xBet, it is essential to help not only famous athletes but also those who, despite facing difficulties, continue to go towards their goals and pursue what they love, relying on themselves.

“We want to keep sports accessible to everyone, regardless of their circumstances,” says Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing Department. “Sports build character and inspire, while we must support those who don’t give up but keep playing and winning.”

The sports wheelchairs will be branded with the 1xBet logo as a sign of dedication and commitment to the development of inclusive sports in India.

1xBet plans to continue conducting charitable projects and will launch a series of media campaigns to further raise awareness about sports accessibility and the stories of individuals overcoming barriers. Follow the company's social media for updates.

About W.C.I.A.

Wheelchair Cricket India Association (W.C.I.A.) is a Non-Profit registered organisation working under the legal framework of the country. W.C.I.A. is also a 12A/80G Approved Organisation. It was established with the objective of providing rehabilitation to persons using wheelchairs at the initial level, not only to introduce them to the competitive sport but also to include them in mainstream society. Today W.C.I.A. has 19 State Associations affiliated to itself to manage its program through the country. .

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organisations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)