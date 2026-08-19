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Home / Business / 1xBet launches charitable water purification initiative in Indore

1xBet launches charitable water purification initiative in Indore

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PTI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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1xBet launches charitable campaign in Indore for Monsoon water safety & Community Cleanliness initiative in Bhagirathpura, Panda and Pardesipura areas of Indore.

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The international brand 1xBet has launched an important charitable initiative to help provide clean drinking water in India. The project was implemented with the support of a local organisation specialising in addressing such issues.

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The project began ahead of India’s Independence Day in Bhagirathpura, Pardesipura, and Panda areas of Indore, where the deterioration of underground infrastructure has reached critical levels in recent years. The area had been facing issues of Sewage contaminating drinking water, resulting in widespread illness among local residents.

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At 1xBet’s initiative, 50-liter coolers were installed in public areas to provide access to clean drinking water. The brand also donated 200 on-site purification kits to remote communities where the situation is most critical. A special powdered substance included in the kits can help purify enough water for 2,000–3,000 families, reducing the harmful effects of contaminated water on community residents.

To provide people of Bhagirathpura, Pardesipura, and Panda with clean water over the long term, 1xBet organised the cleanup of water bodies and sewage drains on August 14. Local activists from partner groups were brought in to carry out the work, while the international brand provided all the necessary equipment and personal protective gear.

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1xBet also placed particular emphasis on raising public awareness of essential safety measures. Brand representatives distributed more than 500 informational leaflets to residents of Bhagirathpura and Pardesipura, providing practical recommendations on groundwater collection and describing purification methods for safe consumption.

Helping residents of Bhagirathpura, Pardesipura, and Panda is only the beginning of a larger initiative for the brand. 1xBet plans to carry out similar projects in other parts of India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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