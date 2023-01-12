Rs 2,600-cr scheme to promote RuPay cards, UPI payments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

Aiming to give further fillip to digital transactions in the country, the government today approved a scheme worth Rs 2,600 crore for promotion of RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, under the scheme, banks would be given financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year (2022-23).

