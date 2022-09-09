20% export duty on some rice grades

New Delhi, September 8
The government on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of some grades of rice in order to stabilise domestic prices of the foodgrain in face of a lower-than-anticipated crop. Un-milled rice and husked brown rice will attract an export levy of 20% with effect from September 9. Semi-milled or wholly-milled rice, other than parboiled and basmati rice, will also attract a duty of 20%, said a Finance Ministry notification.
