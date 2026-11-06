20 Years of Financial Inclusion; Industry Poised for Next Growth Phase as Financial Inclusion Index Reaches 70

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: India's financial inclusion story has reached a significant milestone as the Business Correspondent (BC) model completes 20 years of serving last-mile customers, even as the country's Financial Inclusion Index has climbed to 70.0 and banking access now extends to almost every village.

The milestone traces its origins to 6 November 2006, when one of India's earliest Business Correspondent initiatives was launched with State Bank of India (SBI) in Seling village, Aizawl district, Mizoram. What began as a pioneering effort to bring banking services closer to remote communities has evolved into a nationwide ecosystem that today connects millions of Indians to formal financial services through more than 17.36 lakh Business Correspondents, according to government data.

As India looks beyond bank account ownership towards deeper financial participation, industry leaders believe the Business Correspondent network is positioned to play a pivotal role in expanding access to credit, insurance, pensions, savings and digital financial services.

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According to the Reserve Bank of India, the country's Financial Inclusion Index increased from 43.4 in March 2017 to 70.0 in March 2026, reflecting substantial progress in access, usage and quality of financial services. Government data further shows that 99.92% of villages now have banking outlets within a 5-km radius, demonstrating the success of last-mile banking initiatives.

The World Bank's Global Findex 2025 report further highlights India's progress, with adult account ownership reaching 89%, one of the most significant financial inclusion achievements globally.

The World Bank’s India Poverty and Equity Brief (October 2026) notes that over the past decade, India has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty across both monetary and non-monetary dimensions, recording one of the fastest poverty declines in the world. Between 2011 and 2023, the share of the population living below the Lower Middle-Income Country line fell from 57.7 percent to 16.1 percent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty, while extreme poverty declined from 27.1 percent to 2.6 percent. This progress was mainly driven by strong consumption growth, rising employment, especially among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.

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The expanded social transfers and subsidies are a direct outcome of greater financial inclusion in the country, which added over 590 million people to the banking system.

Over the past two decades, Business Correspondents have evolved from transaction facilitators into trusted banking touchpoints for rural and underserved communities. The network has supported government programmes including Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, Aadhaar-enabled banking and digital payment adoption, bringing millions of first-time users into the formal financial system. Today, the opportunity extends well beyond account opening.

Government programmes have witnessed significant participation, including 58.66 crore enrolments under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, 9.29 crore subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana, and 57.79 crore Mudra loans amounting to ₹40.07 lakh crore, creating increasing demand for local financial service access points.

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Dharanidhar Tripathy, Chief Executive Officer, Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC), said: The Business Correspondent model is one of India's most impactful financial inclusion innovations. Over the last twenty years, it has transformed from a niche banking outreach initiative into a nationwide, technology-enabled distribution network connecting millions of citizens with formal financial services. The industry today has the scale, infrastructure and local trust required to support India's next phase of inclusive growth.

Industry stakeholders believe the next phase of financial inclusion will focus on improving access to credit, insurance, pensions and wealth creation opportunities rather than merely expanding banking access.

Ashish Misra, Deputy CEO, BLS E-Services Limited, said: "Twenty years ago, the Business Correspondent journey began with a simple objective, ensuring that people in remote locations could access basic banking services without travelling long distances. Today, that vision has grown into a nationwide movement that has transformed how banking reaches rural India."

"As we celebrate this milestone with SBI, we also recognise the immense opportunity that lies ahead. India's next financial inclusion challenge is not opening bank accounts, but helping people actively use formal financial services such as credit, insurance, pensions and digital solutions. Business Correspondents are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap because they combine technology, trust and local presence."

"The future BC outlet will increasingly function as a comprehensive financial service centre for households, farmers, self-employed individuals and small businesses. With supportive policies, digital infrastructure and strong institutional partnerships, the next decade could be transformational for both the BC industry and rural financial inclusion."

The Business Correspondent industry is expected to benefit from rising demand for formal credit, insurance coverage, pension products and assisted digital services across rural and semi-urban markets.

Technology-enabled service providers are increasingly integrating banking, lending, insurance and citizen services through a single platform, enabling BC outlets to deepen customer engagement and improve economic viability.

BLS E-Services Limited, through its digital and financial services ecosystem, reported more than 1.55 lakh service touchpoints as of March 31, 2026, supporting business correspondent services, loan facilitation, assisted e-governance and digital inclusion initiatives across the country.

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