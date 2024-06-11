200 AI cabin crew chargesheeted, union protests

PTI

Mumbai, June 10

An Air India Express staff union has said the airline has issued charge sheets against 200 cabin crew members, who went on strike on May 7 to protest against the alleged mismanagement in the airline, resulting in cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The Air India Express Employees Union has termed the move as “unfortunate and unfair labour practice”.

