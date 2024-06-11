200 AI cabin crew chargesheeted, union protests

Mumbai, June 10
An Air India Express staff union has said the airline has issued charge sheets against 200 cabin crew members, who went on strike on May 7 to protest against the alleged mismanagement in the airline, resulting in cancellation of hundreds of flights.
The Air India Express Employees Union has termed the move as “unfortunate and unfair labour practice”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...