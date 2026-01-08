2025: A Landmark International Year for Brainobrain

PNN

Bardoli (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Brainobrain proudly celebrates a defining global milestone this year, hosting two major international abacus competitions -- the 14th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition in Switzerland and the 15th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition in Dubai. Together, they highlight Brainobrain's global leadership in abacus education, mental arithmetic, life skills training, brain development, and holistic personality development for children.

The 14th International Competition, held on 14 September 2025 in Switzerland, was a historic achievement --the abacus competition for kids hosted in Europe. With 500+ children from various countries, the event marked a proud new chapter for the organisation.

Soon after, Brainobrain hosted the 15th International Competition in Dubai, which saw an impressive 1800+ young achievers from 16 countries, making it one of the largest international gatherings of Brainobrain students this year.

The competitions featured category-wise abacus rounds in which children solved sums using advanced abacus and mental math techniques aligned with their age and skill levels. Calm concentration filled the halls as participants worked through speed rounds, accuracy assessments, and visualisation challenges.

The atmosphere shifted in the evening session, which celebrated speed, confidence, and stage presence. Children performed live demo rounds, solving sums at remarkable speed before cheering audiences. Results were announced the same day, followed by a heartfelt prize distribution that brought proud smiles, applause, and even a few happy tears from families.

Parents across both venues described the day as transformative. A parent from North Macedonia shared, "We joined Brainobrain for mental math, but what we saw today was confidence, clarity and emotional strength--far beyond academics."

An 8-year-old Swiss participant said joyfully, "I felt like numbers became my superpower today!"

Reflecting on the global milestone, Mr Anand Subramaniam, Managing Director of Brainobrain International, said, "This year proves that children can rise to any stage when we nurture both skill and mindset."

Mr Arul Subramaniam, Director - Technical & NLP Master Trainer, added, "What stood out was joy. Brainobrain children learn and perform without pressure -- that is their biggest strength."

The Switzerland and Dubai competitions created moments of pride, joy and celebration for thousands of families. They reflected the heart of Brainobrain's philosophy -- that children grow best when they are supported emotionally, challenged intellectually and encouraged to express themselves confidently. With 1000+ centres across 45 countries, Brainobrain continues to strengthen its role as a leading force in empowering children with the abilities they need to thrive in an evolving world.

