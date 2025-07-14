2025 Edition of Indian DJ Expo from 31 July at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 14: Indian DJ Expo 2025 celebrating its 10th year will be hosted from 31st July to 2 August 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. This annual exhibition, which has been playing the role of an aggregator for India's Music, Events and Entertainment business for a decade, will showcase more than 500 top national and international brands showcasing the latest technologies, products and trends related to Pro Sound, Pro Light, Pro AV, DJ Gear, Public Address, LED Display Solutions and Special Effects.

DJ Expo convenor Manuel Dias says "the 10th DJ Expo, which will run till August 2, will provide an unmatched opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology and products first hand. Whether you are into Music Production, Events Production or the Entertainment Technology marketplace, it is a must visit Exposition for you. For the Sound & Light rental companies there will be a wide range of Pro Audio, PA, Lighting, LED Screen products on display, with 150 plus Exhibitors offering their established and renowned brands.

Adds Manuel Dias "the main objective of the expo has been to support small and medium enterprises and encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship in India. Like every year, this time too the DJ Expo will shed light on new and big business opportunities and future investment possibilities in the industry. The expo allows industry professionals to boost their business by exploring exciting new products, advanced integration options and unprecedented growth while taking advantage of live demonstrations, hands-on workshops and expert panels featuring top industry professionals.

