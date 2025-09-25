DT
PT
2025 FISU World Cup: Football Begins in Dalian

2025 FISU World Cup: Football Begins in Dalian

PTI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
DALIAN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With an open and inclusive welcome, Dalian, China's famed "Football City", hosted the ultimate showdown in university football. On September 17, the 2025 FISU Football World Cup grandly kicked off at Suoyuwan Stadium, bringing together 24 elite university sides from 17 countries for a festival of fierce rivalry and new friendships on the pitch.

The tournament will be staged under the philosophy of "green, innovative, humanistic and spectacular". The design of the mascot "Lianbao • Spotted Seal", which is modeled on the rare spotted seals of Dalian's National Nature Reserve, not only embodies the competitive spirit of young athletes, but also signals Dalian's commitment to marine-ecosystem conservation and green development.

The tournament innovatively deploys cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience. The Dalian Football Youth Training Base now runs a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) inspection system equipped with HD and thermal-imaging cameras to monitor turf health in real time and fine-tune maintenance, greatly boosting efficiency. Across both digital and on-site touchpoints, AI chatbots deliver real-time, accurate support to participants, proof that technology is truly driving the tournament.

Human-centred hospitality underpinned every stage of the tournament. Thirteen Dalian universities offered dedicated, one-on-one support to overseas squads, and more than 280 student volunteers staffed reception, media and operations desks throughout the event.

On the field, players from every continent threw everything into tackle and counterattack; Off the field, diverse cultural-exchange activities ran in parallel. Three nightly shows of "Hello Dalian•Youth Aloft" mixed Chinese opera with hip-hop and left stadium corridors ringing with applause. Across the bay in Donggang, players filmed ferries gliding between skyscrapers as if sailing down a street. At Dalian Forest Zoo, the adorable giant pandas stole the show as the biggest stars. On Dongguan Street, the players stepped into the history museum and listened intently to the story of Dalian. As they toured the city, they experienced its natural scenery, cultural heritage and modern energy.

FISU President Leonz Eder hailed the event as "a milestone" and called China "our closest and most valued partner." Drawn together by football, students from across the world left Dalian with new friends and lifelong memories, turning the tournament into a bridge for youth culture and people-to-people ties.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUR7UalyAUY

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781287/Dalian_logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

