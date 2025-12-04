2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Development Opens at University of Sanya

Together for a Shared Future: Co-creating Education for the AI Age SANYA, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Hainan International Forum on Higher Education Innovation and Development was held at the University of Sanya from November 29 to 30, 2025. Centered on the theme "Together for a Shared Future, Pioneering Education's Unlimited Possibilities," the two-day event was convened under the guidance of the China Association of Higher Education. Organized by the Geely Talent Development Group and co-hosted by Z.H.ISLAND, Xinwei Education, and the University of Sanya, the forum gathered more than 1,200 participants from academic, business, and government sectors worldwide to discuss the future of higher education and talent development in the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Notable speakers at the opening ceremony included Yin Chengling, Vice Mayor of the Sanya Municipal People's Government; Li Shufu, Chairman of Geely Holding Group; and Jane Clarke, President of Wolfson College, University of Cambridge. In his remarks, Mr. Li Shufu highlighted the need for closer alignment between education and industry. He outlined Geely Education's ongoing commitment to its "Three TransX Campus " model, which brings together industry and education (Trans-sectoral), supports global collaboration (Trans-regional), and combines online and offline learning (Trans-Dimensional) to strengthen hands-on learning and real-world application.

Advertisement

Preparatory Launch of Xinwei School of Artificial Intelligence Signals a Major Step Forward in AI Education A key moment of the forum was the preparatory launch ceremony for the Xinwei School of Artificial Intelligence. This new institution, initiated by Geely Holding Group and Xinwei Education, marks an important move toward deeper Alignment between Industry and Education to meet the demands of an AI-driven future.

Advertisement

Dr. Lu Dan, CEO of Geely Talent Development Group and Chairman & President of Xinwei Universal Tech Group, commented, "The Xinwei School of Artificial Intelligence is built on the principle of integrating industry with education. It will draw upon Geely's industrial experience in intelligent driving, smart cockpit, and advanced manufacturing to develop AI professionals who understand business needs, master core technologies, and can solve real-world problems." Industry-Education Integration Accelerates Progress in Talent Development During the forum, Xinwei Education introduced its core platforms—Xinwei Campus Intelligence 2.0 and Xinwei Beeline 3.0—alongside its smart education ecosystem, which includes Xinwei Institute, Xin Circles, and Xinwei Meta. This comprehensive suite is designed to support the digital transformation of higher education globally. Through its "Three TransX Campus" initiative, Xinwei Education enables the sharing of international educational resources. Xinwei Eductaion has set up partnerships with more than 70 organizations and institutes, and over 30 collaborative Xinwei Institutes have been launched across the United States, France, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Argentina.

The University of Sanya ( USY ) served as a case study in industry-education partnerships at the forum. In line with the development priorities of the Hainan Free Trade Port, USY has partnered with leading companies including Fosun Tourism Group and Geely Holding Group to establish 14 specialized industry colleges. These colleges employ project-based learning with real-world applications to more closely connect academic training with industry requirements. The New Energy Vehicle Engineering Industry College utilizes Geely Holding Group's industrial ecosystem, combining expertise in electrification systems with automotive design. Its "1+3+N" training model(1-to-1 Mentorship, 3 Learning Tracks, N Practice Opportunities) provides students with a tailored development path. Participants engage directly in corporate projects—such as optimizing battery management systems for new electric vehicle models or contributing to lightweight vehicle design—under the guidance of their industry mentors, giving every student the opportunity to gain professional experience from the outset of their studies and empowering them to achieve personalized growth.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)