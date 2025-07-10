DT
Home / Business / 2025 Zhongshan Investment Promotion Conference Highlights and Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link’s First Anniversary

PTI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Zhongshan [China ], July 10: A total of 198 projects with intent investment of more than 100 billion yuan ($13.96 billion) were signed at the 2025 Zhongshan Investment Promotion Conference, which was held on 30th June in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The conference also featured the debut of Zhongshan’s official city promotional video.

Themed around “Invest in Zhongshan, With the future”, the event attracted over 400 business representatives from more than 20 countries and regions, as well as delegates from consulates of 15 countries in the provincial capital Guangzhou and foreign business associations in China.

Among the projects, 80 percent are from the manufacturing sector, focusing on advanced industries such as biomedicine and healthcare, low-altitude economy, high-end equipment and artificial intelligence.

30th June also marks the first anniversary of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, which is the third mega bridge in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The link has seen its total traffic volume exceeding 31 million over the past year.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

