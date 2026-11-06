2026 APEC CEO Summit to Be Held in Shenzhen in November

CCPIT: Strong global business interest as summit opens registration across 21 economies

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 APEC CEO Summit will be held from November 17 to 18 in Shenzhen, China. Hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT, China's national trade promotion body), the summit is the highest-level platform where APEC leaders and business representatives discuss open cooperation and regional economic growth. The summit is a core event of the 2026 APEC China Year. The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will follow later in November, also in Shenzhen.

Strong Global Business Response

Preparations for the summit have entered the final stage and are proceeding smoothly. The event is expected to draw more than 2,000 participants from government, business and media. Several APEC economy leaders will attend in person to deliver speeches or join panel discussions, engaging directly with Asia-Pacific business executives.

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Companies from all 21 APEC economies have confirmed participation, with leading firms from outside the region -- including the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland -- also showing strong interest. Notably, U.S. companies account for the largest number of corporate participants among APEC economies other than China, reflecting the American business community's strong enthusiasm for engaging in the Asia-Pacific region and its high expectations for China-U.S. business cooperation in particular. Chinese companies have also actively participated in the Summit, showing their extraordinary zeal with a very strong lineup that includes many industry leaders. Since the Beijing APEC meeting 12 years ago, Chinese companies' global influence has risen markedly, and their position in global industrial and supply chains has improved. Behind the enthusiastic registrations lies international optimism about China's development prospects.

"The strong turnout from U.S. companies reflects the American business community's confidence in the Asia-Pacific market and its expectations for deeper China-U.S. business cooperation," said Wang Wenshuai, spokesperson of the CCPIT. "The summit will turn these expectations into concrete partnerships across the region."

The opportunities presented by China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) are drawing attention from the global business community. The host city, Shenzhen, is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster, which has been ranked the world's top innovation cluster in the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index for two consecutive years. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the city's innovation story firsthand.

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Focus on Key Regional Economic Priorities

The agenda will feature leaders of APEC economies, heads of international organizations and executives of leading Chinese and foreign companies. Discussions will focus on some of the region's key economic priorities, including the proposed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, regional connectivity, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, sustainable development and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The region's digital and green transition will also feature on the agenda.

Business Insight Informing APEC Policymaking

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The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is a key mechanism through which the regional business community participates in APEC cooperation and advises APEC leaders. This year, ABAC has held three meetings in Jakarta, Mexico City and Bangkok, producing 14 outcome documents, including two statements supporting the proposed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific and regional connectivity. Its fourth meeting will take place in Shenzhen from November 14 to 16 under the annual theme of "Openness, Connectivity, Synergy," focusing on regional economic integration, sustainable development, connectivity and digital innovation to review the year's achievements and set priorities for next year.

Shenzhen Initiative to Consolidate Business Consensus

Drawing on ABAC's policy recommendations over the year and on the summit's discussions, the summit's organizers will join the Asia-Pacific business community in releasing the APEC CEO Summit Shenzhen Initiative 2026. Aligned with the theme of the APEC China Year, the initiative will demonstrate the business community's firm commitment to greater openness, connectivity, innovation and regional cooperation, rallying strong business support for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

The official summit website is www.apecceosummit2026.cn.

About the APEC CEO Summit

The 2026 APEC CEO Summit, to be held in Shenzhen on November 17-18, is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), China's national trade promotion body. Held annually since 1996 alongside the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the summit is the highest-level business event in the APEC calendar -- a key platform where APEC leaders engage with business leaders and advance regional economic cooperation. 2026 marks the APEC China Year.

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