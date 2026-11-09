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Home / Business / 2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum Held in Wuxi

2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum Held in Wuxi

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PTI
Updated At : 10:26 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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WUXI, China, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 8 to 10, the 2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum (CIICF), jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, is held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

At the forum, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) releases the "2026 Report on the Development of Chinese Cities' International Intelligent Communication Capabilities", examining the key characteristics, current challenges and innovative pathways in the development of Chinese cities' international intelligent communication. A new episode of the original franchise "Global Youth Talk" is also launched. Representatives of key cultural industry projects in Wuxi sign agreements on stage. The forum also launches the "Wuxi Initiative of the China International Intelligent Communication Forum," calling on all parties to work together to build a new global ecosystem for intelligent communication that is open, inclusive, collaborative and mutually beneficial.

Lu Bingheng, Chairman of the National Technical Committee on Additive Manufacturing Standardization, Director of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Center and Professor at Xi'an Jiaotong University; Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences; Ge Yuefeng, Deputy General Manager of China Time and Space Information Group Co., Ltd.; and Scott Ross, Founder of Digital Domain, Former Senior Vice President of Lucasfilm and Former President of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), are among the guests sharing theoretical vision and practical perspectives. They exchange ideas on intelligent communication and media transformation, technological innovation and industrial development, and mutual learning among civilizations and international cooperation, building consensus on future development.

The forum also features a series of side events, including the 2026 Forum on the International Communication of Digital Culture, the AIGC Digital and Intelligent Industries Forum, the "Wuxi Dialogue" on Local International Communication, a closed-door industry dialogue, the "Film Music • Wuxi Night" gala, and the 2026 "Experience China Insights from Wuxi" International Media Tour.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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