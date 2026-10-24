2026 China Marine Economy Expo Kicks Off: Embarking Together on a Journey Toward Digital and Smart Ocean

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center was illuminated in a deep ocean blue as the 2026 China Marine Economy Expo—themed "Digital and Smart Ocean: Co-creating a Sustainable Future"—officially opened. Spanning an exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, the expo hosts over 350 enterprises and is expected to attract 25,000 professional visits. It focuses on core marine sectors and cutting-edge fields, featuring eight exhibition zones including integrated deep-sea and far-sea energy development and application, green shipping and low-carbon logistics, marine electronic information, marine ecology and sustainable development, offshore applications of the low-altitude economy, full-space marine monitoring and disaster early warning, marine biomedicine, and modern marine services and coastal cultural tourism, as well as three specialized exhibition zones dedicated to international participation, industrial clusters, and accelerated technological innovation, which together present the complete ecosystem of marine industries across their entire value chain.

The international zone stands as one of the most prominent core zones. For the first time, China Marine Economy Expo has introduced a Guest Country of Honor mechanism, with France serving as the inaugural honoree. France pavilion offers an immersive experience of its Mission Neptune, and showcases the achievements of Sino-French cooperation in deep-sea research, polar affairs, marine engineering, digital marine technologies, etc. in collaboration with Deep Blue Voyager 2035 global ocean expedition (an international cooperation initiative under UN Ocean Decade spearheaded by China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association) and Fujian Ocean Innovation Center.

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Hainan, as the inaugural Guest Province of Honor, has brought its leading enterprises to the expo. The enterprises unveil solutions in deep-sea oil and gas, marine renewable energy, deep-sea equipment manufacturing, marine tourism, fisheries, modern marine services, marine biomedicine, subsea embodied-AI robots, large AI models for marine application, quantum-based marine communication and navigation, as well as progress in the development of service and support bases for South China Sea resource exploration, and maritime search and rescue facilities.

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Many leading Chinese enterprises, industry front runners and emerging companies are present to demonstrate their capabilities.

Enterprises including China Merchants Group, China Communications Construction Group, China International Marine Containers, and Shenzhen Mawan Smart Port present innovations in smart shipping, offshore engineering and port operations. Tech companies like China Telecom, Huawei, Hikvision and China Unicom introduce cross-industry solutions covering large marine AI models, open sea networked communications, subsea cables and underwater connectors, and digital twin technology for the marine environment.

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Underwater robotics section offers a particularly immersive experience. Companies such as CRRC SMD, Boya Gongdao, VVLAI, Sealien Robotics, Seahi, T-SEA Tech, QYSEA Technology, Chasing Innovation, and Wujiang Ocean showcase a diverse range of equipment from consumer-grade robots to 6,000 m industrial-grade submersibles, deep-sea trenching gear, and autonomous underwater exploration and imaging installations. Shenzhen Energy Group highlights a project integrating seawater electrolysis for hydrogen production with offshore wind power generation. SANYA Oceanographic Laboratory presents its Magic Needle large AI model for the South China Sea. ZJU-Hengyi Global Innovation Research Center, Zhejiang University features Haihong II deep-sea unmanned submersible.

There is also a wealth of standout innovations in marine materials and parts. Exhibits such as heavy plates for offshore engineering from Baosteel Zhanjiang Steel, deep-sea robotic arms from KathayBot, deep-sea optoelectronic connectors from Lansuo Technology, pressure resistant spherical hulls from Yancheng Huida Glass Instrument, and solid buoyancy materials from T21 offer visitors a glimpse into the essential materials and parts that underpin China's major national equipment. Professional service organizations including China Classification Society, China Rescue & Salvage, and Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration provide expertise in areas ranging from testing and certification to emergency response, commercial arbitration, and legal services. Additionally, regional delegations from Guangdong, Hainan, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Shenzhen's Dapeng and Bao'an districts, Huizhou, and Shantou stage a diverse array of marine projects and technological innovations.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Shenzhen Global Marine Economy Forum, serving as a premier platform for international exchanges within China Marine Economy Expo, took place from October 22 to 23. Nearly 50 high-level representatives and professionals from more than 10 countries and regions engaged in in-depth discussions to advance initiatives related to ecological conservation, the resilience of coastal cities, the value of blue carbon, blue finance, and sustainable urban development.

Industry matchmaking and investment promotion efforts also advance steadily, exemplified by events including International Shipping and Cross-Border Trade Matchmaking, Inaugural Greater Bay Area Blue Ocean Summit on University Sci-Tech Innovation and Capital, investment and financing roadshows by marine SMEs, and Investment Promotion for Shenzhen's Marine Industries. Notably, the 2026 Investment Promotion for Shenzhen's Marine Industries—held on October 23 and co-hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Marine Development and the Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, with the support of Bao'an, Longgang and Guangming districts—attracted representatives from around 100 enterprises and organizations specializing in high-end shipping, new energy vessels, deep-sea equipment and other related sectors.

From the technological feast inside exhibition halls to forums covering global ocean governance, blue finance and APEC regional cooperation, and further to city-wide ocean week, yacht shows and public science outreach activities, this edition of China Marine Economy Expo boasts both in-depth professional content for the marine sector and inclusive public experiences with a humanistic touch. It serves not only as a vivid microcosm of the transformation and advancement of China's marine industries, but also as a vital link for deepening global maritime cooperation and venturing into deep ocean. By gathering guests from all over the world for a journey toward digitally-empowered smart ocean governance, the event ushers in a new chapter of high-quality development in the global marine economy.

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