2026 China Marine Economy Expo to Open in Shenzhen; Concurrently Hosting the Global Marine Cities Forum

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) will be held from October 22 to 24, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Venue). As a national-level marine economy event, CMEE has been successfully staged multiple times since its permanent establishment in Shenzhen in 2019, earning the reputation as "China's premier marine industry exhibition." This year's edition coincides with the APEC meetings taking place in Shenzhen, bringing together international dignitaries, business leaders, and industry figures—creating a unique opportunity for global marine economy exchange.

The exhibition spans 50,000 square meters and is expected to attract over 350 exhibitors, with professional visitors from engineering contractors, service operators, and system integrators accounting for more than 40% of total attendance. For the first time, the Expo adopts a panoramic layout structured around "core scenario solutions," featuring eight cutting-edge thematic zones that cover: Deep and Far Marine integrated energy development and application; Green shipping and low-carbon logistics; Marine electronics and information technology; Marine ecology and sustainable development; Low-altitude economy maritime application demonstrations; Full-space ocean monitoring and disaster early warning; Marine biomedicine; Modern marine services and coastal cultural tourism. This arrangement ensures precise matching for diverse procurement needs.

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Running concurrently with the Expo are the Global Marine Cities Forum and over 20 specialized sessions. The Forum serves as a key international dialogue platform within CMEE, attracting heads of renowned marine organizations, ambassadors and diplomats from maritime nations, Fortune Global 500 executives, and senior representatives from financial and investment institutions. The discussions focus on global ocean governance, blue economy development, marine technology innovation, and other critical topics, offering exhibitors and buyers a high-level setting for face-to-face engagement with international marine policy-makers and thought leaders.

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Shenzhen, situated at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is a strategic hub for global shipbuilding, port operations, and marine engineering supply chains. The Expo features dedicated B2B business matching and investment-financing networking services, covering the entire chain from technology showcase to commercial implementation. International professional buyers will also benefit from complimentary catering and accommodation arrangements.

This golden October, we cordially invite marine-related enterprises, procurers, and industry leaders from around the world to gather in Shenzhen and explore new opportunities in the marine economy. For more information, please visit the official CMEE website (www.cmee.com.cn/en).

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