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Home / Business / 2026 CHINT Cup Highlights Youth-Driven Innovation for a Sustainable Future

2026 CHINT Cup Highlights Youth-Driven Innovation for a Sustainable Future

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PTI
Updated At : 05:44 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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WENZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The finals of the 3rd CHINT Cup Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition were held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang.

Hosted by CHINT Group, the competition attracted young innovators from leading universities worldwide, including Stanford University, the National University of Singapore, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Tsinghua University, and Zhejiang University. After a rigorous selection process, 23 teams advanced to the finals.

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The competition featured three tracks: intelligent electrical solutions, green development and technological innovation, with the aim of supporting global low-carbon development and the energy transition.

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"CHINT aims to be a long-term partner to young innovators, opening up its R&D platforms, real-world application scenarios and incubation resources to help promising projects move towards industrial application," said a competition representative.

In recent years, CHINT has been cooperating with universities, research institutions, investors and industry partners to support young researchers and facilitate the application of research findings.

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As a key initiative in CHINT's efforts to foster technological innovation, the CHINT Cup provides a global platform for young innovators, connecting creativity with industry through collaboration and technological innovation in support of sustainable development.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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