23-Year-Old Boy From Punjab Marks Entry to Revolutionise the DOOH Industry, Takes Over CP67 Screens

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], May 7: Virkaran Singh, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Punjab, has officially entered the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) industry with a bold move. His AI-powered, data-driven startup, It's Spotlight, made its debut today by taking over the digital screens at CP.67 Mall, marking a significant step into the future of outdoor advertising. With a focus on real-time analytics and measurable engagement tools, Spotlight aims to revolutionise how brands connect with audiences in physical spaces.

Virkaran began his career in design at 14 with Punjab's established creative agency, Celeste Experience. He rose from intern to Senior Designer and ultimately fulfilled the role of Chief Creative Officer under the guidance of marketing veteran Mr. Mandeep Singh. There, he led numerous high-impact campaigns that showcased his passion for visual storytelling and strategic creativity.

Advertisement

Driven by a belief in creativity as a catalyst for meaningful change, he co-founded Dooh Good Media with Mr. Gursharan Singh to revolutionize how brands engage with highway audiences. Dooh Good Media focuses on Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising along national highways, offering brands unparalleled visibility on highway hotspots, high-traffic routes and intercity corridors.

As the vision expanded, It's Spotlight was launched to complement this strategy by targeting urban hotspots--including malls, high-footfall commercial zones, and popular city centers.

Advertisement

Studies indicate that integrating AI into DOOH campaigns can boost impact by as much as 60% on the same budget, thanks to smarter audience targeting, continual optimization, and instant adaptability.

By analyzing consumer behavior and foot-traffic patterns, It's Spotlight's AI pinpoints the highest-value locations and optimal times to display ads, so every impression lands. The platform can tweak creatives on the fly, adapting copy and visuals to fit audience demographics or live circumstances, all without inflating media costs.

It's Spotlight's dynamic screens transform passersby into active participants. QR codes invite viewers to tap for exclusive offers or deeper information, delivering a seamless, interactive encounter. Behind the scenes, every scan, dwell time, and impression is tracked, ensuring brands can attribute value to each screen view.

"Taking over the screens at CP.67 marks a key step in redefining brand engagement in public spaces. With real-time analytics and QR tracking, we ensure full transparency and accountability, setting a new DOOH benchmark at high-footfall locations," said Virkaran Singh, Director, It's Spotlight.

Riding the momentum mall-screen debut, It's Spotlight plans to light up additional data-driven billboards across premier retail and transit hubs by Q3 2025. A region-wide DOOH network integration is slated for early 2026, with expansion into major malls and other high-footfall venues by year-end.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)