24 Authors Launch 24 Books in Hyderabad as Author Empire and SUPER AI Academy Turn Aspiring Writers into Authors in 21 Days

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: In an initiative aimed at encouraging authorship, knowledge sharing and entrepreneurship, 24 aspiring writers launched 24 books at SUPER AI Gurukulam 2026, a three-day residential business and coaching development programme organised by SUPER AI Academy in Hyderabad. The book launch ceremony took place on October 2, 2026, at SVM Grand Hotel, Kompally, marking the successful culmination of a specially designed 21-day author development programme conducted in collaboration with Author Empire.

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The initiative was spearheaded by Nikeelu Gunda, Founder of SUPER AI Academy, in association with Labhishetty Mahesh, Founder of Author Empire and Author Coach, with the objective of helping individuals convert their personal experiences, professional knowledge and creative ideas into books. The collective launch was attended by Sripadaram Madunoori, a motivational speaker and political strategist active in the Telugu states, who graced the occasion as chief guest, along with mentors, entrepreneurs, trainers and participating authors.

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The programme brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, including professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, homemakers, trainers and aspiring coaches, demonstrating that authorship need not remain limited to established writers or literary professionals. Over 21 days, participants received structured guidance on identifying book concepts, developing content, organising chapters, preparing manuscripts and understanding the fundamentals of book publishing.

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Labhishetty Mahesh: From Financial Educator to Author Coach, Empowering Aspiring Writers

Labhishetty Mahesh, Founder of Author Empire, is an author coach, writer, financial educator, wealth coach and personal development mentor whose work spans financial literacy, human behaviour, life skills and authorship. Known for his efforts to make financial education more accessible, Mahesh has conducted training programmes for students, professionals, entrepreneurs and other audiences, combining practical money management principles with personal development and mindset training. His academic background includes an M.Com. and M.Phil., and his work has focused on helping individuals develop greater confidence, clarity and informed decision-making abilities.

An author of multiple books in Telugu and English, Mahesh has written on financial awareness, personal development, motivation and life skills. His previously reported works include A Aa Ii Ee Will Change Your Life, 100 Personality Development Stories for Change, Rise to Achieve: Unlock Your Potential to Success and Financial Knowledge of the Rich – Personal Finance Questions and Answers. Building upon his experience as an author and trainer, he has expanded his mission towards developing aspiring writers through structured author coaching and mentorship.

Through his author development initiatives, Mahesh has articulated a larger vision of helping create 5,000 new authors across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, encouraging people from different walks of life to document their expertise, experiences and personal journeys. As Founder of Author Empire, he works to simplify the process of book creation by helping participants understand idea development, writing discipline, content organisation, manuscript completion and publishing preparation.

Nikeelu Gunda: Building a New Generation of AI-Empowered Entrepreneurs, Authors and Thought Leaders

Nikeelu Gunda, Founder of SUPER AI Academy and Super AI NextGen Learning Pvt. Ltd., is an AI educator, digital transformation strategist, entrepreneur and business growth mentor focused on bridging the gap between emerging technologies and practical opportunities for individuals and businesses. With more than a decade of experience across digital marketing, technology training, branding and business development, he has been actively involved in empowering students, entrepreneurs, educators and professionals through technology-driven learning initiatives. His work has also included digital literacy programmes reaching more than 40,000 individuals, alongside training initiatives in artificial intelligence, digital entrepreneurship, marketing and professional skill development.

Through SUPER AI Academy, Gunda has been developing a learning ecosystem that extends beyond conventional classroom training, encouraging participants to use artificial intelligence and digital platforms to create tangible professional outcomes. His initiatives focus on helping individuals identify their expertise, develop personal brands, establish businesses, create digital products, launch educational programmes and explore opportunities in the growing knowledge economy. The SUPER AI Gurukulam – Business & Coach Launchpad was conceived as an experiential learning platform where participants could translate their ideas into practical projects through mentoring, collaborative learning and hands-on implementation.

The collective launch of 24 books represents an important extension of this vision. Recognising that many individuals possess valuable experiences and specialised knowledge but often lack structured guidance to document them, Gunda collaborated with Labhishetty Mahesh to introduce a dedicated author development initiative for SUPER AI Academy students. The programme sought to encourage participants to move from consuming information to creating original intellectual work, strengthening their credibility and opening new possibilities in teaching, consulting, coaching and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the initiative, Gunda emphasised that the future of education must be measured not merely by certifications or attendance but by the outcomes learners are able to create. He highlighted the importance of combining human creativity, subject-matter expertise and emerging technologies to help individuals build sustainable professional identities. The book launch, he noted, reflects a broader philosophy at SUPER AI Academy: empowering ordinary individuals with the confidence, mentorship and practical skills necessary to become creators, authors, business leaders and contributors to society.

The 21-day programme conducted for SUPER AI Academy students was designed around practical milestones rather than theoretical instruction alone. Mahesh guided participants through the process of turning broad ideas into structured book projects, helping them overcome common barriers such as hesitation, lack of clarity and difficulty maintaining writing consistency. The successful collective launch of 24 books marks a significant achievement for the collaboration and reflects the potential of focused mentorship in encouraging first-time authors.

Mahesh has emphasised that books can provide individuals with a lasting platform to preserve their knowledge, communicate important lessons and reach audiences beyond their immediate professional or social circles. The programme also highlighted the role of authorship in personal branding, professional credibility, knowledge sharing and long-term intellectual contribution.

Sripadaram Madunoori Attends as Chief Guest

The book launch ceremony was graced by Sripadaram Madunoori, a motivational speaker, personality development trainer and political strategist associated with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Known for his work in motivational training, leadership development, communication skills and professional guidance, Madunoori attended the occasion as chief guest and joined the organisers in celebrating the participating authors.

His participation added significance to an event centred on personal transformation and the importance of sustained effort in achieving individual aspirations. The gathering provided an opportunity for aspiring authors to celebrate their writing journey in the presence of experienced speakers, mentors and fellow participants.

24 Authors, 24 Books: Diverse Voices and Subjects

The 24 books launched at SUPER AI Gurukulam reflect a broad spectrum of interests, expertise and lived experiences. The subjects range from artificial intelligence and business strategies to parenting, education, emotional intelligence, spirituality, personal growth and motivational writing.

The complete list of authors and their books is as follows:

Tirumalesh – Is What We Believe True?

Lakshmi Vaishnavi – Begin Anyway

Srinivas Reddy – CMA Part 2

Bilkhis – Did You Know?

Bhavani – Becoming Children with Children

Devaja – Invisible Truths of Life in Visible Things

Neeraja – Little Krishna Stories

Baby Nalini – The Next Sunrise

Priyanka – Childhood Without a Father

Sayavva – 365 Business Lessons – Part 1

Ramadevi – Once Upon a Time, a Man

Shubhashini – English Made Easy

Saraswathi – Abacus Activity Book

Jayashree – Grandmother’s Words

Hemalatha – The Art of Emotional Maturity

Mrudula – Truth Flowers Blooming Within

Gowri – Silent Sounds

Lavanya – Thought Is Wealth

Rani Bhaskar – Practice

Sudha Shalini – Build the Child Before the World Does

S. R. Madhu Puru – AI for Business

Vaibhav – AI Superpower Student

Bhukya Chanti – Life Reset

S. Srinivas Rao – Parents’ Dreams

The participating authors explored subjects close to their professional interests and personal journeys. While some focused on education, children's development and family relationships, others addressed topics such as business growth, emerging technologies, financial awareness and life experiences. Together, the publications demonstrate the diversity of knowledge that can emerge when individuals are encouraged to recognise and document their unique perspectives.

SUPER AI Gurukulam 2026: Moving Beyond Training to Real-World Outcomes

The book launch was a key highlight of SUPER AI Gurukulam – Business & Coach Launchpad 2026, a three-day experiential residential programme organised by SUPER AI Academy from October 2 to 4 in Hyderabad. The initiative was designed for entrepreneurs, business owners, trainers, professionals and aspiring coaches seeking to explore the practical application of artificial intelligence in business growth, personal branding, content creation, digital marketing, entrepreneurship and knowledge monetisation.

Unlike conventional learning programmes focused primarily on theoretical instruction, SUPER AI Gurukulam emphasised practical application, encouraging participants to work on their individual business and professional goals during the sessions. Areas of focus included business positioning, digital presence, AI-powered content creation, marketing strategies, course development, coaching opportunities and the creation of knowledge-based products and services.

The programme also explored how individuals can use their expertise to build multiple professional opportunities through books, workshops, digital courses, mentoring programmes and business consulting. The launch of 24 books demonstrated one practical outcome of this approach, where structured guidance and collaborative learning enabled participants to convert ideas into completed creative projects.

Creating Opportunities in India's Growing Knowledge Economy

The collaboration between SUPER AI Academy and Author Empire highlights an emerging approach to skills development in which technology education, creative expression and entrepreneurship are integrated to help individuals build sustainable professional identities.

As digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools make content creation and knowledge distribution increasingly accessible, the organisers believe that individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds have greater opportunities to share specialised knowledge and contribute to the wider learning ecosystem.

For first-time authors, publishing a book can represent more than a personal milestone. It can serve as a foundation for professional credibility, educational outreach, public speaking, mentoring and entrepreneurship. The programme sought to introduce participants to these possibilities while encouraging them to develop confidence in their own knowledge and creative abilities.

The organisers stated that the successful completion of the author development programme reinforces their commitment to building a community of authors, coaches, entrepreneurs and knowledge creators. Through continued collaboration, mentoring and experiential learning initiatives, SUPER AI Academy and Author Empire aim to encourage more individuals to transform their expertise into meaningful contributions that can educate, inspire and benefit society.

The launch of 24 books by 24 authors in Hyderabad stands as a milestone for the participating writers and a demonstration of how collaborative learning, structured mentorship and personal commitment can help transform aspirations into tangible achievements.

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