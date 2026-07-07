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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: In a remarkable achievement that reflects decades of surgical expertise, patient trust, and clinical excellence, Dr. Atul Mishra has successfully performed more than 25,000 joint replacement surgeries over a distinguished career spanning 27+ years.

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Recognized as one of India's leading robotic joint replacement surgeons, Dr. Mishra continues to transform the lives of patients suffering from chronic knee pain, hip disorders, arthritis, and mobility-related challenges through advanced robotic orthopaedic surgery and precision-driven treatment approaches.

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With the growing adoption of robotic joint replacement surgery in India, patients are increasingly seeking specialists who combine extensive surgical experience with advanced technology. Dr. Mishra has established himself among the most trusted names in robotic knee replacement surgery, robotic hip replacement surgery, total knee replacement, revision joint replacement, and advanced orthopaedic care in Delhi NCR and across India.

Joint pain and arthritis have emerged as major health concerns affecting millions of Indians. His expertise in robotic-assisted surgery enables highly accurate implant positioning, personalized surgical planning, improved alignment, faster recovery, and better long-term outcomes.

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Over the years, he has successfully treated patients from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and across India. Beyond surgery, Dr. Mishra emphasizes patient education, rehabilitation, and long-term joint health, helping patients regain confidence, independence, and an active lifestyle.

The milestone of 25,000+ successful joint replacement surgeries reflects his commitment to innovation, precision, and compassionate patient care. As awareness of robotic joint replacement continues to grow, Dr. Mishra remains dedicated to delivering world-class orthopaedic treatment through advanced technology and personalized care.

About Dr. Atul Mishra

Dr. Atul Mishra is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and robotic joint replacement specialist with more than 27 years of experience. Having successfully performed over 25,000 joint replacement surgeries, he is recognized for expertise in robotic knee and hip replacement, arthritis treatment, revision joint replacement procedures, and minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery.

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ASIC Clinic

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Head Office Address: Asic Clinic, C-45, C Block, Preet Vihar, Delhi, 110092 Website: https://www.asicclinic.com/

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