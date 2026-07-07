DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / 25,000+ Successful Joint Replacement Surgeries and 27+ Years of Excellence: Dr. Atul Mishra Emerges as One of India's Leading Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeons

25,000+ Successful Joint Replacement Surgeries and 27+ Years of Excellence: Dr. Atul Mishra Emerges as One of India's Leading Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeons

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7: In a remarkable achievement that reflects decades of surgical expertise, patient trust, and clinical excellence, Dr. Atul Mishra has successfully performed more than 25,000 joint replacement surgeries over a distinguished career spanning 27+ years.

Advertisement

Recognized as one of India's leading robotic joint replacement surgeons, Dr. Mishra continues to transform the lives of patients suffering from chronic knee pain, hip disorders, arthritis, and mobility-related challenges through advanced robotic orthopaedic surgery and precision-driven treatment approaches.

Advertisement

With the growing adoption of robotic joint replacement surgery in India, patients are increasingly seeking specialists who combine extensive surgical experience with advanced technology. Dr. Mishra has established himself among the most trusted names in robotic knee replacement surgery, robotic hip replacement surgery, total knee replacement, revision joint replacement, and advanced orthopaedic care in Delhi NCR and across India.

Joint pain and arthritis have emerged as major health concerns affecting millions of Indians. His expertise in robotic-assisted surgery enables highly accurate implant positioning, personalized surgical planning, improved alignment, faster recovery, and better long-term outcomes.

Advertisement

Over the years, he has successfully treated patients from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and across India. Beyond surgery, Dr. Mishra emphasizes patient education, rehabilitation, and long-term joint health, helping patients regain confidence, independence, and an active lifestyle.

The milestone of 25,000+ successful joint replacement surgeries reflects his commitment to innovation, precision, and compassionate patient care. As awareness of robotic joint replacement continues to grow, Dr. Mishra remains dedicated to delivering world-class orthopaedic treatment through advanced technology and personalized care.

About Dr. Atul Mishra

Dr. Atul Mishra is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and robotic joint replacement specialist with more than 27 years of experience. Having successfully performed over 25,000 joint replacement surgeries, he is recognized for expertise in robotic knee and hip replacement, arthritis treatment, revision joint replacement procedures, and minimally invasive orthopaedic surgery.

For More Details

ASIC Clinic

Email: info@asicclinic.com Phone: +91 99582 20400

Head Office Address: Asic Clinic, C-45, C Block, Preet Vihar, Delhi, 110092 Website: https://www.asicclinic.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asicclinic

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts