26 oil, gas blocks on offer in mega offshore round

New Delhi, October 11
India is offering 26 blocks or areas for finding and producing oil and gas in a mega offshore bid round, upstream regulator DGH said on Tuesday.
Simultaneously, 16 areas for prospecting for coal-bed methane (CBM) are also being offered in a separate round.
The “government announces the offer of 26 blocks covering an area of approximately 2.23 lakh sq km for exploration and development through international competitive bidding,” the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said without giving timelines for bidding.
Out of the 26 blocks, 15 areas are in ultra-deepwater, 8 in shallow sea and 3 blocks are onland.
