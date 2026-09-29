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Home / Business / 28 BLACK to Showcase Growth Ambitions at Anuga Select India 2026

28 BLACK to Showcase Growth Ambitions at Anuga Select India 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: 28 BLACK is set to participate in Anuga Select India 2026, one of India's leading food and beverage trade exhibitions. The event forms part of the brand's broader strategy to expand availability, increase consumer awareness and build long-term partnerships in India.

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The company's participation at Anuga Select India follows a successful presence at the India Food Forum, where 28 BLACK engaged with retailers, distributors and industry stakeholders from across the country. Building on the relationships established at IFF, the brand will leverage Anuga Select India as another strategic platform to strengthen industry connections, explore new partnerships and accelerate its growth in the Indian market.

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"We are excited to participate in Anuga Select India 2026," said Daniel Geuther, Chief Executive Officer of Yinbev Beverages India Pvt. Ltd. "We were encouraged by the positive response and quality of conversations at the India Food Forum. Anuga Select India gives us another valuable opportunity to engage with retailers, distributors and category leaders as we continue expanding the reach of our energy drink across India.”

Visitors are invited to meet the 28 BLACK India team at Booth C36 to experience the brand's portfolio of premium energy drinks, learn more about its distinctive lifestyle-led positioning, and explore partnership opportunities with the company.

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The participation at Anuga Select India reflects 28 BLACK's commitment to developing long-term partnerships within India's fast-growing beverage industry. As consumer demand for premium and lifestyle-oriented beverages continues to rise, the brand remains focused on delivering a differentiated energy drink experience for India's increasingly dynamic and aspirational consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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