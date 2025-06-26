2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers' Conclave in Guwahati starting Friday

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a major step towards unlocking the mineral and coal potential of the North Eastern Region, the Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Ministry of Coal and the Government of Assam, is organising the 2nd North East Geology and Mining Ministers' Conclave on June 27-28 in Guwahati.

The conclave, being held under the Government of India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' will witness participation from all eight North Eastern states.

The Chief Minister of Assam will grace the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Mining and Geology Ministers from across the region.

The event aims to promote sustainable and scientific mining, improve the ease of doing business in the resource sector, and strengthen centre-state coordination for balanced regional development.

Building on the success of the first conclave held in Nagaland, this year's edition will feature a series of impactful sessions and releases.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) under the Ministry of Mines will present the latest findings on mineral exploration and unveil key publications dedicated to the region's geology and resource profile.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between central agencies and state governments to accelerate mineral exploration.

The Ministry of Mines will also highlight progress under the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), which has been supporting several ongoing exploration projects in the region.

India's mineral auction framework has gained strong momentum in recent months.

Since 2024-25, a total of 283 mineral blocks have been put up for auction by the State and Central Governments.

Of these, 161 mineral blocks have been successfully auctioned, bringing the cumulative tally to 515.

This includes five mineral blocks from Assam and four critical mineral blocks from Arunachal Pradesh, opening new avenues for industrial growth and employment in the region.

These auctions underscore the readiness of the North-East to play a central role in India's critical mineral strategy, while also reflecting the government's commitment to transparency and competitiveness in resource allocation.

In parallel, the Ministry of Coal will launch two important publications during the conclave -- the "Report on Coal Resources & Exploration in North Eastern Region" and a dedicated brochure on commercial coal mining in North East states.

These documents reflect the substantial progress made in recent years, including the successful auction of five coal blocks in the North East region, with a combined peak rated capacity of 1.234 million tonnes per annum.

With over 3.9 lakh meters of drilling planned and 100 per cent utilisation of R&D funds, the Ministry is actively promoting sustainable and smart coal mining practices in the region.

The conclave will also feature NLC India Ltd.'s ambitious plans to set up 1,000 MW of solar power capacity in Assam, contributing to the national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy by 2030.

The two-day conclave signifies a strong convergence of efforts between the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Coal, aligning energy security with regional development and environmental sustainability. The event is expected to serve as a catalyst for future investments, innovation, and inclusive growth in the North Eastern Region. (ANI)

