3.75 Lakh Sq. Ft. Krishna Nagari, 3,000+ Sevadars and 3 Lakh+ Man-Hours: DJJS Unveils Grand Plans for Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026

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New Delhi [India], August 31: Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) today announced the details of the 31st edition of Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 at a press conference in New Delhi, unveiling an expansive spiritual and cultural celebration that brings together Sanatan wisdom, devotion, technology, culture and the spirit of selfless Seva.

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The two-day Mahotsav will be held on September 3 and 4, 2026, at DDA Ground, Dwarka Sector 10, New Delhi. The event is expected to witness a footfall of more than 50,000 devotees and visitors and will remain free and open to the general public.

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The scale of the celebration is reflected in the extensive preparations undertaken by DJJS. The venue will be transformed into a sprawling 3.75 lakh sq. ft. 'Krishna Nagari', supported by more than 3,000 Sevadars and volunteers, over 250 performers, 15 grand cultural productions and more than 3 lakh man-hours dedicated to preparation and execution.

Inspired and guided by Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, the Mahotsav seeks to present the teachings and Leelas of Shri Krishna through a contemporary and immersive format, while retaining the essence of devotion, spiritual consciousness and Sanatan values.

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A Mega Stage Where Spirituality Meets Technology

One of the key highlights of the Mahotsav will be a 100-feet-plus digital stage, equipped with approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of mega LED screens, including facia, side panels and backdrop screens.

Adding to the visual scale, 10 additional delay LED screens, each measuring approximately 24 x 14 feet, will be positioned across the pandal to enable audiences across the expansive venue to experience the presentations.

The productions will integrate 8K 3D projections, VFX and digital environments to recreate diverse themes drawn from Indian art, culture, heritage, landscapes and the divine Leelas of Shri Krishna. Through this combination of technology and storytelling, the Mahotsav aims to offer audiences an immersive experience of Krishna Consciousness.

Performances as Seva, Not Commercial Entertainment

A distinctive aspect of the Mahotsav is that its cultural presentations are performed by Brahmgyani disciples of Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, who participate as selfless Sevadars.

Unlike conventional large-scale events where professional artists perform for commercial remuneration, DJJS said that its performers dedicate their time, talent and artistic abilities as an offering of Seva and Krishna Consciousness.

Hundreds of dancers, musicians and artists have undergone months of rehearsals and preparation for the productions. According to the organisation, meditation based on Brahm Gyan forms an integral part of the performers' preparation, helping them approach their performances with inner discipline, focus and spiritual awareness.

The cultural productions also place emphasis on authenticity and discipline. In sequences requiring husband-and-wife characters, real-life married couples perform together, reflecting the organisation's approach towards maintaining sanctity and authenticity in its presentations.

From Watching Krishna's Leelas to Experiencing Them

Another major attraction will be the immersive Krishna Jhankis, spread across more than 350 sq. ft., designed to encourage visitors to participate in the experience rather than simply observe it.

The immersive experiences will feature elements inspired by Bal Krishna's journey across the Yamuna, Makhan Leela, Govardhan Leela, Matki breaking and Krishna Jhula, allowing visitors to engage with familiar stories from Krishna's life while reflecting on their deeper spiritual and contemporary relevance.

The experience will culminate in a participatory Aarti, creating a journey from witnessing Krishna's Leelas to active participation and, ultimately, towards inner reflection.

The Great Khali, Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji and Shri Nitin Nabin Ji Among Distinguished Guests

Adding to the public appeal of the Mahotsav, The Great Khali, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and one of India's internationally recognised professional wrestlers, will attend the celebration as the Chief Celebrity Guest.

The event will also feature the presence and participation of distinguished personalities, including Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji and Shri Nitin Nabin Ji, along with eminent leaders, public figures and guests from diverse fields.

Their presence is expected to further add to the significance and public appeal of the two-day spiritual-cultural celebration.

A Free and Inclusive Celebration for All

DJJS said that the Mahotsav has been designed to make a large-scale spiritual and cultural experience accessible to everyone. Entry to the event will be free, with arrangements being made to accommodate visitors at the expansive venue.

A canteen facility will also be available for the general audience, while the venue can be conveniently accessed through Sector 10 Dwarka Metro Station.

The organisers expect the Mahotsav to attract a diverse audience comprising devotees, spiritual seekers, youth, Gen Z and professionals, while the celebration will also reach audiences beyond Delhi through the official DJJS YouTube channel and social media platforms.

A Celebration Powered by Seva and Spiritual Consciousness

With thousands of Sevadars working behind the scenes, months of rehearsals, advanced digital technology and a massive Krishna-themed venue, the DJJS Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 is set to present Krishna Consciousness through a combination of spirituality, culture, technology and Seva.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, Spokesperson, Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), said:

"With thousands of Sevadars working behind the scenes, months of rehearsals, advanced digital technology and a massive Krishna-themed venue, the DJJS Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav 2026 is set to present Krishna Consciousness through a combination of spirituality, culture, technology and Seva."

The organisation said the Mahotsav aims to demonstrate that the true grandeur of a celebration lies not merely in its size and spectacle, but in the devotion, discipline, selflessness and spiritual consciousness behind it.

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