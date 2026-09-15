3 Healthy Recipes That You Can Cook In 30 Minutes Or Less

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 15: Whether you are trying to lose weight, looking for new ways to embrace healthy habits, or just motivated by all the nutrition-related conversations around National Nutrition Month 2026 this September, this special recipe compilation is for you!

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Good nutrition is the base for all of the things mentioned above, and hence, an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. One can’t stress on its importance enough, regardless of what your health and fitness goals are. Nutrients from food help nourish and nurture your body and mind to improve well-being, maintain the immune system, keep you energized, delay effects of aging, and also reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

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These three recipes are nutritious, wholesome, and can be whipped up in no time using pantry staples like California walnuts, which are rich in nutrients such as heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber. So go on and get cooking!

Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage & Walnuts With Brown Butter

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Ingredients

500g Brussels sprouts, halved (defrosted if frozen)

200g cabbage, shredded

50g butter

50g California walnuts, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Preparation:

1.Blanch the Brussels sprouts and cabbage in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain.

2. Heat the butter in a large frying pan and when foaming, add the walnuts and garlic, continue to cook until the butter turns a light golden colour and has a nutty aroma.

3. Add in the vegetables and fry for 1-2 minutes, season to taste.

Cooks tip: Spring cabbage and broccoli will be a good substitute for the cabbage.

Cherry Walnut Salsa

Ingredients

2 cups pitted, fresh cherries, coarsely chopped

⅓ cup California walnuts, chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, minced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon jalapeno pepper, minced

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Preparation

1. Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl.

2. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. (Best served within 2 hours.) Great with tortilla chips or served over grilled chicken or pork.

Sweet Potato & Walnut Brownies

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato, about 250g, diced

50g cocoa powder

30g plain flour

30g wholemeal plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

225g medjool dates, pitted & roughly chopped

100g butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 medium eggs

75g California walnuts, chopped

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4.

2. Grease and line a 20cm square tin.

3. Place the diced sweet potato and 2 tablespoons water in a microwaveable bowl, cover and cook on high for 6 minutes until tender, allow to cool.

4. Mix together the cocoa, both flours, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

5. Place the cooled sweet potato in a food processor with the dates, butter and vanilla and blend until smooth.

6. Add in the eggs and blend again.

7. Stir into the dry ingredients with 50g of the walnuts.

8. Transfer to the prepared tin and smooth the surface, sprinkle over the remaining walnuts and bake for 25 minutes.

9. Allow to cool before cutting into 16 squares.

Cooks tip: Add a few chocolate chips along with the walnuts.

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