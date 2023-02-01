Finance Minister to present Union Budget for 2023-24

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, February 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.
She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework. Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to the public to convey the salient features of the Budget through a nationwide campaign that would be launched on Wednesday.
"The BJP will organise a programme for a nationwide discussion on the budget from February 1-12, through its campaign. The party's national president JP Nadda has constituted a 9-member committee for this," a source said on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.
The Finance Minister will also attend the Union cabinet meeting and then present the Budget around 11 am.
