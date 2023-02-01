Finance Minister to present Union Budget for 2023-24

PTI

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday in Lok Sabha.

She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.

The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework. Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.