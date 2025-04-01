3 Powerful Ways Your Social Circle Impacts Your Mental Health

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 1: Spending time with people you dislike obviously isn't great for your mood. But there's much more to it than simply avoiding people who drain you. Even your closest friends, the ones you genuinely enjoy being around, could be influencing your emotional well-being in ways you've never considered.

So if you thought mental health is purely personal--driven by genetics, life experiences, or our own coping strategies - think again. A major factor affecting how you feel every day is actually determined by those close to you. And to save you the trouble of googling "psychiatrist near me."

We spoke with experts at BetterPlace Health, a leading mental health services provider in Delhi, to uncover three lesser-known ways your social circle can influence your mental well-being.

1. Mirror Effect: How Your Circle Shapes Your Behaviour

Do you often find yourself picking up the latest slang from your friend who is somehow always up-to-date with the most recent language trends? Maybe you start repeating a phrase or a word that they often repeat, or a habit or even mannerisms that they exhibit. This is the mirror effect in action. Psychologists call this social mirroring, and it happens naturally as we try to adapt and fit into our surroundings. Humans are social creatures and when you spend time with a group, you subconsciously start to mimic their behaviour, language, and attitudes.

If your friends prioritise healthy habits--like regular exercise, open conversations about emotions, or practising gratitude--you're more likely to adopt those behaviours too.

But what happens when your circle leans towards negativity? If your closest friends normalise unhealthy coping mechanisms like excessive drinking, unnecessary swearing, or even self-deprecating humour, you might unconsciously absorb those habits too. Over time, this can reinforce anxiety, stress, or even depressive tendencies.

Why It Matters

As psychologist Lovleena Sharma at BetterPlace Health explains, your behaviour doesn't exist in a vacuum; it's constantly being shaped by the people around you. If you're surrounded by optimistic, growth-oriented individuals, their mindset will naturally rub off on you. You're more likely to adopt healthy habits, feel encouraged to seek support when needed and develop a more resilient outlook on life.

On the flip side, if negativity dominates your social circle--constant complaining, discouraging attitudes, or a dismissive approach to mental health--it becomes far harder to break free from these maladaptive patterns. You might start normalising stress, bottling up emotions, or feeling stuck in cycles of self-doubt.

So what can you do? Surround yourself with people who uplift, challenge, and support you, and you'll see a world of difference in how you navigate your mental well-being. Your environment shapes you--so choose it wisely.

2. Emotional Contagion: Catching Moods from Those Around You

Have you ever been in a conversation with someone, listening to their story, and as soon as they laugh or smile, you smile or laugh too? That's emotional contagion, the psychological phenomenon where emotions spread from one person to another like a virus.

According to Dr. Akul Gupta, psychiatrist, BetterPlace Health, human beings are naturally wired to absorb the emotions of those around them. He explains that when we interact with others, our brain's mirror neurons activate, subtly mirroring the emotional states we observe. So, if a friend is frequently anxious or stressed, you may find yourself feeling tense too--even if nothing in your own life has changed.

Similarly, positive emotions are just as infectious. Being around people who are hopeful, enthusiastic and supportive can naturally boost your mood and resilience.

Why It Matters

As Sulagna Mondal, a psychologist at BetterPlace, aptly puts it--Your social circle is like the background music to your daily life--you might not always notice it, but it sets the tone for how you feel.

Imagine being constantly surrounded by pessimism, criticism, or never-ending complaints. It's like carrying a heavy backpack that you never get to put down. Over time, this emotional weight can drain your energy, leaving you feeling exhausted, irritable, or even questioning your own optimism.

Now, picture the opposite--being around people who encourage you to solve your own problems, motivate you to work towards your goals, celebrate small wins, and always help you find the silver lining. It's refreshing, isn't it? Their energy makes challenges feel manageable and everyday life a little lighter. Not just your mood - over time, your mindset can change for the better.

3. Shared Activities and Their Impact on Cognitive Function

Think of your brain like a muscle, the more you hit the gym, the stronger this muscle gets. Did you know that your social interactions can be a great workout for your brain?

Psychologist Ayushi Paul of BetterPlace Health suggests that participating in engaging activities with your friends can improve your cognitive function and build long-term mental resilience.

Why It Matters

Think about it--when you engage in problem-solving discussions, creative brainstorming sessions, or even a match of badminton with friends, you're actively challenging your brain. Studies show that regular social interaction is linked to lower risks of cognitive decline and dementia, proving that meaningful connections are just as important for your mental agility as a good diet or exercise routine.

But what happens when your social life revolves around passive, unstimulating activities? Lovleena Sharma, Psychologist, at BetterPlace Health, explains that if your group's idea of bonding involves endlessly scrolling through social media, sharing Instagram reels, gossiping, or avoiding meaningful conversation, your brain may not be getting the stimulation it needs. Over time, this lack of engagement can contribute to mental stagnation, reduce problem-solving ability, and increase stress levels.

How to know if your friendships are toxic

You know that you're with the right people if your friendships feel uplifting, inspiring, and supportive. If you feel safe sharing anything and everything about who you are - not just the victories, but the losses too. If you don't feel criticised for the way you think, speak or dress, but still feel open to receiving feedback. You'll naturally find yourself adopting healthier coping strategies, engaging in meaningful conversations, and embracing a more positive and resilient outlook toward life, if you surround yourself with the right people. But if your social interactions leave you drained, anxious, or stuck in cycles of negativity, it might be time to rethink who's in your corner.

What to do next

The point of re-evaluating your friendships isn't so that you can start cutting people off or making drastic changes overnight. It's about being mindful of whom you surround yourself with and taking small, intentional steps toward better mental health.

At the end of the day, your social circle isn't just about who you spend time with--it's about what kind of time you spend with them. Whether you realise it or not, the people you love are constantly shaping your thoughts, habits, and emotions, influencing everything from your mood, and stress levels to your ability to bounce back from challenges.

How to know if you need to make a big change

If you've been feeling like your friendships are draining you, and you have trouble or are unsure how to get out of them or don't feel strong enough to, you're not alone--and you don't have to navigate it on your own either. Sometimes, it's hard to walk away from relationships that no longer serve us, especially when we don't feel strong enough to do it. The next best step is to speak to someone outside your circle. Sometimes a stranger can offer you a fresh, unbiased perspective that can help you out more than someone close to you. So if you've found yourself thinking, "Are there psychologists near me?"-- you've already taken a big step - acknowledging that you need support, and that's incredibly brave.

If you're looking for open-minded, judgement-free care, check out BetterPlace Health. They're all about compassion, empathy, and professional support that actually makes a difference. Because let's face it--having a strong support system isn't just a nice-to-have. It is essential.

