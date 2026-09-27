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Home / Business / 30-day mobile recharges, voice-only plans to be offered under new TRAI rules: Raghav Chadha

30-day mobile recharges, voice-only plans to be offered under new TRAI rules: Raghav Chadha

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prepaid mobile users will get access to 30-day recharge plans and voice-and-SMS-only options under new consumer protection rules notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, highlighting the measures as a response to concerns he had raised in Parliament earlier this year.

In a video message on X, Chadha said he had raised the issue of prepaid users having to recharge 13 times a year because many monthly plans were valid for 28 days. He had also sought voice-only plans for consumers who do not use mobile data.

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“There are 12 months in a year, but prepaid users have to recharge 13 times. Why is there a monthly recharge of 28 days? 30-days validity plans should be introduced” Chadha said, adding that he had called for 30-day validity plans.

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TRAI notified the Telecom Consumers Protection (13th Amendment) Regulations, 2026 on September 22. The amendment expands the availability of voice-and-SMS-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), including options with validity of 30 days or less, as well as a plan that can renew on the same date each month.

Under the new framework, telecom service providers will also have to offer corresponding voice-and-SMS-only vouchers for shorter validity periods offered under bundled plans, with an appropriate reduction in tariff. The regulations follow a consultation process that received 1,132 responses from stakeholders.

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Chadha said the move would particularly help consumers who do not require data, including senior citizens and low-budget users who primarily need their phones for incoming and outgoing calls.

“Many consumers who do not want data but want voice-only plans, prepaid voice-only plans for incoming and outgoing facilities will be made available,” he said.

TRAI's new rules build on its earlier framework for voice-and-SMS-only packs. The regulator currently describes such packs as prepaid plans providing voice and SMS without data, intended for users who do not require internet services.

Chadha said the development showed how issues raised by elected representatives and supported by the public could translate into regulatory action.

“I think this is a perfect example of constructive politics,” he said, adding that he hoped similar efforts would continue to address what he described as the “real problems” faced by people. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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