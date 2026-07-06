30 Years. One Trusted Kitchen Companion. Sunpure Unveils New Multimedia Brand Campaign with Kiccha Sudeep & Priyamani

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New Delhi [India], July 6: Sunpure, the flagship edible oil brand from MK Agrotech (A Masoom Group Company), today unveiled its landmark brand campaign celebrating 30 years of purity, trust, and happiness in millions of Indian homes. Featuring Superstar Kiccha Sudeep and National Award-winning actress Priyamani, the campaign shines the spotlight on India's only Physically Refined Sunflower Oil - Sunpure Refined Sunflower Oil, the brand's flagship product that has been a trusted choice for generations of consumers across South and West India.

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For three decades, Sunpure Refined Sunflower Oil has remained a trusted companion in kitchens across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha, earning the confidence of millions of households through its unwavering commitment to purity, quality, and consistency. The new campaign is a tribute to this enduring relationship, celebrating the simple moments of love, togetherness and happiness that begin around every dining table.

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Built around the heartwarming tagline "Sunpure Ellide, Santhosha Allide" (Where there is Sunpure, There is Happiness), the television commercial captures the warmth of everyday family life through a nostalgic jingle, engaging storytelling and relatable family moments. More than a product campaign, it celebrates the emotional bond Sunpure has built with consumers over the last three decades, reinforcing why Sunpure Refined Sunflower Oil continues to be a preferred choice for millions of Indian families.

At the heart of the campaign lies a unique and authentic connection between the brand and its ambassadors. As Sunpure celebrates 30 years of enriching dining tables across India, Kiccha Sudeep also marks three remarkable decades of entertaining audiences, making the association a natural celebration of two enduring legacies built on trust and consistency. Complementing him is Priyamani, whose warmth, grace, and relatability beautifully represent the modern Indian homemaker, creating an authentic emotional connect with families and reinforcing the values that have defined the Sunpure brand for generations.

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Coinciding with its 30-year milestone, Sunpure has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Sunpure Champion Refined Canola Oil - a premium edible oil rich in MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acid) and Omega 3 and designed for today's health-conscious consumers. Also, its neutral taste and aroma makes it suitable for all kinds of Indian cooking. The new offering reflects the brand's continued focus on innovation and delivering healthier, high-quality cooking solutions while complementing its trusted range of edible oils.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mannan Khan, Director, Masoom Group, said, "This year marks a significant milestone in Sunpure's journey as we celebrate 30 years of serving millions of families with products they trust every day. Our new campaign is a celebration of that enduring relationship and the values that have shaped our brand-purity, quality, care, and togetherness. Kiccha Sudeep and Priyamani are personalities who enjoy immense credibility and emotional connect with audiences across our key markets, making them the perfect ambassadors for Sunpure. We are equally delighted to introduce 'Sunpure Champion Refined Canola Oil', reaffirming our commitment to offering innovative, healthier cooking solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of today's consumers while remaining rooted in the trust we have built over the last three decades."

Sharing the creative thought behind the campaign, Ms. Farrah Khan, Director, Masoom Group, said, "The catchy jingle and the tagline, 'Sunpure Ellide, Santhosha Allide,' is the emotional heart of the film. Together with Kiccha Sudeep and Priyamani, the film celebrates the happiness that great food and togetherness bring into every home. We wanted audiences to smile, reminisce and instantly relate to the story, because that's what Sunpure has represented for millions of families over the years."

Beginning July, the new television commercial for Sunpure Refined Sunflower Oil will be rolled out across television, cinema, digital and social media platforms, supported by an integrated communication programme across key markets which will include outdoor, print, radio coupled with in-store branding. Take a sneak peek into the making of the TVC: BTS Film Link

Separately, the launch of Sunpure Champion Refined Canola Oil marks the next phase of Sunpure's product innovation journey, strengthening its portfolio with a healthier cooking solution for evolving consumer lifestyles while reinforcing the brand's position as one of India's most trusted edible oil brands.

About Sunpure

Sunpure is the flagship edible oil brand of MK Agrotech, the flagship company of the Masoom Group. With roots in the edible oil industry dating back to 1976 and the Sunpure brand launched in 1996, it has earned the trust of millions of households through its unwavering commitment to purity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, Sunpure offers a diverse portfolio of edible oils and food products, selling India's only Physically Refined Sunflower Oil with the help of a patented technology certified by the Govt. of India, a network of 900+ distributors and traders, and a retail reach of 250,000+ outlets across nine states. As part of the diversified Masoom Group, Sunpure continues to deliver trusted, high-quality cooking solutions for modern Indian kitchens.

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