31 CityUHK scholars named in ScholarGPS Highly Ranked Scholars lifetime list, the most among institutions nationwide

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, October 17: A total of 31 scholars from City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) have been named in the 2026 Highly Ranked Scholars lifetime list recently released by ScholarGPS, a US-based scholarly data platform. CityUHK has the largest number of listed scholars among Hong Kong institutions and ranks first among all universities and institutions nationwide, demonstrating the University's research excellence and the far-reaching influence of its scholars in the international academic community.

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ScholarGPS holds data on over 30 million scholars and more than 265 million scholarly publications worldwide. Its Highly Ranked Scholars are identified based on indicators including a scholar's number of publications, citations and h-index, with only those ranked in the top 0.05% selected.

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This year, 14,466 scholars worldwide were named. Of the four Hong Kong scholars ranked in the global top 1,000, three are from CityUHK: Professor Chen Guanrong, Shun Hing Education and Charity Fund Chair Professor in Engineering; Professor David Lou Xiongwen, Chair Professor of Materials Chemistry; and Professor Paul Chu Kim-ho, Chair Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Materials Science and Engineering, and Physics.

Professor Chun-Sing Lee, Acting President, said, "CityUHK is committed to fostering an outstanding academic and research environment that brings together and nurtures talent from around the world. The selection of 31 CityUHK scholars for the ScholarGPS Highly Ranked Scholars lifetime list, the most nationwide, is strong recognition of the University's pursuit of academic excellence. I warmly congratulate all the listed scholars and thank them for advancing knowledge and responding to global challenges through their impactful research. CityUHK will continue to support frontier research and interdisciplinary innovation, further enhancing the University's global influence and creating greater value for society."

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The academic influence of CityUHK scholars has been repeatedly recognised by leading international academic organisations. Earlier this month, Stanford University released its "World's Top 2% Scientists" 2026 list based on career-long citation impact, which included 263 CityUHK scholars. Professor Chen Guanrong and Professor Zhang Hua, Herman Hu Chair Professor of Nanomaterials, not only appear on both lists but were also ranked within the global top 700 on the Stanford list. In addition, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2027, CityUHK ranked first in Asia and second globally for "Citations per Faculty", second only to Harvard University.

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