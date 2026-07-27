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New Delhi [India], July 27: For the first time, India's largest gifting exhibition and one of the world's most recognised paper and stationery exhibition brands will come together under one roof. In a significant development for India's B2B trade exhibition landscape, the country's most established gifting exhibition, Gifts World Expo, will join forces with the inaugural edition of Paperworld Delhi from 30 July - 1 August 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The co-located exhibitions will bring together more than 850 exhibitors, 6,000 brands and 30,000+ products, creating an unrivalled sourcing destination for the gifting, stationery, paper, office and corporate solutions industries while offering buyers a broader product portfolio under one roof.

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Spanning an extensive product spectrum, Gifts World Expo Delhi will showcase exciting gifting solutions for festivals, weddings, celebrations, corporate, luxury, customised and promotional solutions. The show will present an extensive product range covering categories like handicrafts, home decor & home textiles, awards & rewards, confectionery, beverage & gourmet, bags & travel accessories, houseware & kitchen appliances, wellness, beauty & grooming, amongst others. Complementing this, Paperworld Delhi will present stationery, writing instruments, office and school supplies, art and craft materials, paper and paper products, educational solutions, sustainable stationery, packaging innovations, workplace essentials, premium pens and more.

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Together, the exhibitions respond to growing buyer demand for innovative, branded, personalised and value-added products while enabling businesses to discover new suppliers, product innovations and market opportunities across interconnected industry segments.

Recognised as India's leading B2B exhibition for gifting solutions, Gifts World Expo Delhi has built a strong legacy over 31 successful editions, serving as the preferred sourcing platform for festive collections, corporate gifting, customised solutions, premium gifting and much more. Over the years, the expo has brought together manufacturers, importers, exporters, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce sellers, and institutional buyers, continually reflecting evolving consumer preferences and retail trends. The upcoming edition of Gifts World Expo Delhi will feature China Pavilion featuring international innovations. Some of the featured brands include Adidas, Boat, Flipkart, Hawkins, ITC, Jack & Jones, Maxfresh, Milton, Powerplus, Prestige, Safari, Swiss Military, Wonderchef, Zebronics and more.

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Building on the established legacy of Paperworld globally, with five successful editions in Mumbai, the launch of Paperworld Delhi marks a significant expansion of one of the world's most recognised exhibition brands for stationery. Designed to serve the growing North Indian market, the show will strengthen business opportunities across manufacturing, retail, education, corporate procurement and distribution while connecting the businesses and entrepreneurial communities. Paperworld Delhi will feature brands like: DOMS Industries Limited, Figo Impex, G&G Global, KGOC Global LLP (KANGARO), Linc Limited, Luxor Writing Instrument Pvt Ltd, Saino Pen & Plastic Pvt Ltd, and William Penn Pvt Ltd, among others.

Commenting on the upcoming exhibitions, Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said, "Gifts World Expo has consistently evolved as a leading sourcing and networking business trade fair platform bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, brands and buyers from across the country. As the industry continues to diversify with growing demand for gifting products, Gifts World Expo offers businesses an ideal platform to showcase innovations and discover the emerging trends and expand business network. This year, the launch of Paperworld Delhi, further complements the visitor experience, creating greater opportunities for cross-industry engagement while strengthening the overall value proposition for the participating companies and business visitor, alike."

Likewise, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, remarked, "The launch of Paperworld Delhi marks an important milestone in strengthening the stationery industry, particularly in the North Indian market. Following five successful editions in Mumbai and backed by the strength of the global Paperworld portfolio, Delhi is a natural next step in expanding the brands presence in one of the India's most significant business markets. Along with Gifts World Expo legacy for gifting solutions, the upcoming co-located shows will create a stronger, more comprehensive sourcing platform offering exhibitors access to the industries enabling buyers to discover a wider range of products, innovations and business opportunities under one roof."

The co-location of the two exhibitions creates a powerful business ecosystem by bringing together complementary industries with overlapping buyer segments. Corporate procurement professionals, retailers, distributors, wholesalers, exporters, e-commerce platforms, educational institutions, hospitality buyers and modern trade will benefit from access to complementary product categories beyond their traditional markets.

Beyond business networking and product discovery, the exhibition will also host an engaging programme of Gift Talks and Paper Talks, bringing together industry leaders, designers, retailers, brand owners and market experts to discuss emerging consumer trends, sustainability, retail transformation, branding, packaging, innovations and evolving workplace and education solutions. Thoughtful panel discussions led by industry experts as well as interactive workshops in gifting and art and craft, will encourage meaningful dialogue, exchange of ideas and industry collaboration across all show days.

To enhance the visitor experience, the show floor will present dedicated zones including a Start-up & Innovation Hub to discover fresh ideas, explore innovations at the Discovery Hub, learn about sustainable solutions at the Sustainable Innovation Hub and Unwind and connect at the Entertainment Zone, designed to create networking opportunities in a relaxed setting. The dedicated networking spaces, interactive experiences and access to two complementary industries under one roof, will drive valuable partnerships, conversations and business opportunities.

Industry associations supporting Gifts World Expo Delhi include Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), Handloom Handicrafts Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA), Sourcing Professionals Alliance (SPA), National Jute Board (NJB). Supporting association for Paperworld Delhi includes The Tamil Nadu Pen Manufacturers and Dealers Association, Delhi Pen Dealers and Manufacturers Association, Pen and Stationery Association of India - Mumbai.

Gifts World Expo Delhi and Paperworld Delhi are jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and bring two established market-leading brands under a single roof thereby offering a comprehensive product showcase, international participation, business networking opportunities and knowledge-driven engagements. The co-located shows are poised to become one of North India's most significant B2B exhibitions for the gifting and stationery industries.

Press information and photographic material:

giftsworldexpo.com/del/

paperworldnewdelhi.in.messefrankfurt.com/newdelhi/en.html

The strategic collaboration between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd brings together Messe Frankfurt's global exhibition leadership and MEX's extensive experience in organizing successful trade shows across India. By combining international best practices with deep industry relationships and market expertise, the partnership aims to create world-class platforms that foster business networking, industry growth, innovation, and market expansion.

Background Information on MEX Exhibitions

www.mexexhibits.com/#about

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

www.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

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