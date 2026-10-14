33 for the Man. 333 for the Fans.

SG and Hardik Pandya Launch ‘BORN TO BE ३३’, Headlined by 333 Numbered Limited Edition Collectable Signature Shoes

A new chapter in a ten-year partnership, now spanning across cricket equipment, footwear and apparel. Headlined by 333 limited-edition signature shoes.

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Delhi, 13 October 2026: Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), India’s leading cricket brand, joins hands with Hardik Pandya to launch BORN TO BE ३३, a special collection celebrating his 33rd birthday. It brings together cricketing heritage, performance engineering and one of the sharpest personal style sensibilities in Indian sport.

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The collection is built around the significance of 33, Hardik’s iconic jersey number, and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for both Hardik and SG.

Made in India, for India, with Hardik in the room

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Known for a wardrobe as considered as his game, Hardik didn’t lend his name to this collection, he shaped it. His brief was simple- make something in India, for India, that he would wear himself and be proud to share with others. He was involved at every stage, from silhouettes and colourways to fit, finish and on-field feel. The result is a range that moves easily from the nets to the street, with his taste for clean lines, bold detailing and statement pieces running through it.

The 333 Collectable: a signature shoe in a global run of 333 pairs

The centrepiece of the launch is the Hardik Pandya Signature Collectable, i.e. HP33 PRIVEE and HP33 CITY, a numbered edition limited to just 333 pieces, a nod to the number he has made his own. Priced at a premium Rs. 20000 and Rs. 25000, each pair is built using Vibram® Megagrip lug outsole from the renowned Italian sole specialist, engineered for reliable grip, durability, and multi-terrain support.

Hardik Pandya:

“I’ve always believed that what you wear and what you play with should say something about who you are. With BORN TO BE ३३, I wanted to build something from the ground up, not just put my name on it. We had a lot of brainstorming with the SG design team on fit, finish, colours and feel, and on what the brand should stand for. We were very clear, even though we import the technology, the product has to be stitched in India, it has to be made in India, built to perform, and with a bit of attitude.

Every piece is something I’d wear myself. The collectable signature shoes are special to me because they’re limited, numbered and made for the people who’ve backed me all these years. The collection also has pieces for everyone, because I want fans to be part of this.”

Something for every fan

BORN TO BE ३३ is priced to be accessible as well as aspirational, with the collection ranging from under ₹1,000 to ₹12000 so fans can own a piece of the launch whether it is an everyday essential or the collector’s edition.

A shared pursuit of excellence

With a legacy dating back to 1931, SG has built its reputation on craftsmanship, quality and continuous evolution. SG has created a legacy of ten years of successful partnership with Hardik Pandya on the cricket field, which now extends into footwear and apparel, applying SG’s product expertise and its understanding of Hardik’s game to new categories.

Paras Anand, CEO, Sanspareils Greenlands (SG):

“Hardik and SG have a relationship dating back to a decade on the field, and we’ve learned a lot about how he plays, what he needs from his gear and what he stands for. Moving into footwear and apparel was the natural next step, and we were ready for it. BORN TO BE ३३ is what happens when a brand with a legacy since 1931 and an athlete with a clear point of view work as true partners. Hardik brought real ideas and a sharp eye to every category, and our teams matched that with craftsmanship and technology. This is the start of a much bigger journey together.”

Availability

The first drop is now open for pre-booking on the SG website and the District app. Given the 333-piece limit on the signature collectable, early pre-booking is advised.

BORN TO BE ३३.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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