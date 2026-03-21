33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo Set to Accelerate AI, 6G, and Next-Generation Urban Innovation

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo 2026, jointly organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group (EIG), with support from IndiaAI Mission, Digital India and MeitY, is set to mark a defining milestone in India's digital and urban transformation journey. Scheduled for March 23–25, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, this three-day expo will bring together participants from 25 countries, featuring cutting-edge advancements and solutions in telecom, satcom, 6G, AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, smart governance, fintech, semiconductors, embedded tech, smart mobility, and more, to an audience exceeding 50,000.

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The event will feature global technology companies, such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Zoom, Escort Sensors, Telit Cinterion, and more, alongside a distinguished lineup of speakers, including; Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI; Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT & CEO, IndiaAI Mission; A. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Dr. J. B. V. Reddy, Head – Quantum Technology Cell, DST; Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow; H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, amongst 200 leaders from government and industry.

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Sharing his views about the prestigious event, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for MSME said “Convergence India has long been a champion of India’s digital revolution, and Smart Cities India has played a crucial role in the country’s ongoing modernisation development initiatives. By supporting the Government of India’s vision of ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’, and ‘Smart Cities Mission’, this leading expo provides a kind of international forum to showcase ‘Brand India’ and focus on unlocking new opportunities in India’s economic revolution.” Additionally, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT & CEO, India AI Mission shared his views “Under the India AI Mission, MeitY is focused on democratising AI capabilities, accelerating AI innovation, enabling responsible and trusted AI adoption, and strengthening domestic capacity in emerging technologies. By bringing together government, industry, academia, startups, and international participants under one roof, the Expo strengthens India’s position as a trusted global technology partner and investment destination.” Over the years, the expo has evolved into the country's most influential annual gathering for government and industry leaders, centred on building a technologically modern India. Under the theme “India’s Impact: Tech Today, Transformation Tomorrow," the event will showcase breakthroughs aligned with Government of India initiatives including Digital India, Make in India, and the India AI Mission. The Startup Hub, meanwhile, provides a dedicated platform for early-stage startups to pitch ideas, network with investors, gain industry insights, and benefit from mentoring sessions led by ecosystem pioneers. Former winners of the Startup Pitch competition – Fuselage Innovation, Proxgy and Nimble Vision just to name a few – found that the Startup Hub was a launchpad that not only propelled them to global acclaim, but also contracts from across the world and funding that has enabled them to make a mark on the international stage.

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This year’s edition marks a significant increase in international collaboration, featuring dedicated Country Pavilions supported by the governments of Moscow, Taiwan (Taiwan Excellence) – with their pavilion christened Taiwan AI Island – and New Zealand. These pavilions will showcase cutting-edge advancements and foster high-level technology exchange. The exhibition floor will also feature over 1,000 brands, including industry giants such as Tesla, Microsoft, Qualcomm, MG Motor, Mahindra, Zoom, Canara Bank, Union Bank, Godrej, CP PLUS, Prama, GTPL, Honeywell, Fortune Marketing, Lexar, SanDisk, WD, MiTAC, NASSCOM Foundation, Redington, Smartping, Omnicomm, Philips, Realtek, MiPhi, Escort Sensors, Queclink, Ruptela, Telit, Airoha, CtrlS, Tenda, Secureye, Innotech and Unix. Among the marquee exhibitors, Tesla will showcase its latest automotive advancements and the Optimus humanoid robot at Hall 1, offering attendees a first-hand glimpse into the future of intelligent mobility.

A highlight of this year’s expo is the debut of the SIAM Lab – Smart Integrated Automotive Mobility Lab – a premier pavilion created by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as part of the co-located Smart Mobility India Expo. Designed as a high-impact ecosystem, the SIAM Lab will bring together automotive OEMs, technology leaders such as Google and Qualcomm, and technology innovators under one roof.

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The expo will also feature a dedicated Creator’s Session on Day 3 (25th March, 1:15 PM) titled “The Future of Influence: Creators in the Age of AI & Algorithms”. The panel will be moderated by moderated by Aayush Ailawadi (@theaayushailawadi), and feature prominent digital creators, including Anuj Chauhan (@Teddy Gaming), Karan Lohia (@karanlohiaa_), Arvind Kharra (@Tech Master), and Yash Sethi (@mrgeekguy). The session will explore how content creators are navigating the evolving landscape of AI-driven platforms and algorithmic discovery.

Ms. Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, observed, "Over the past three decades, Convergence India has not only evolved alongside India’s technology journey but also shaped its direction, from a telecom-focused exhibition in the early 1990s to a platform that now brings together conversations around AI, digital public infrastructure, smart mobility and urban technologies. As India emerges as one of the world’s most dynamic digital economies, the platform continues to enable meaningful dialogue between policymakers, industry leaders and innovators. These interactions often translate into collaborations and ideas that extend far beyond the three days of the expo." The conference will bring together leading policymakers and technology experts, including Rajat Kumar Saini, IAS, CEO & MD, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC); Graham Rouse, New Zealand Consul-General & Trade Commissioner, India & South Asia; Suvendu Pati, Chief General Manager-FinTech, Reserve Bank of India; Atul Lall, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited; Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman, CEO, and Whole-time Director, Amber Enterprises; Dr. R.K. Upadhyay, CEO, C-DoT; and Dr. J.B.V. Reddy, Head- Quantum Technology Cell, DST, Government of India. Leaders from global and Indian technology companies, such as Google Cloud, Meta, Amazon Web Services (AWS), SAP Labs, Infosys, Zoho, HCLTech, Capgemini, and Tata Communications will also participate. The sessions will explore key themes including AI and digital public infrastructure, India’s transition from 5G to 6G, quantum technologies, fintech innovation, and the future of smart and sustainable cities.

About Convergence India Expo The 33rd edition of Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country's biggest and longest-running technology expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of AI, telecom, satcom, broadcast, wired & wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as cloud, big data & analytics, smart solutions, M2M, mobile & accessories, IoT, embedded tech, blockchain, fintech, and semiconductors – the entire gamut of digital solutions.

About Smart Future Cities India Expo The 11th Smart Future Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, clean environment, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

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