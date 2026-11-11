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Home / Business / 34 Years of Depth Over Breadth: How SIIB Built Its Identity Around Specialisation

34 Years of Depth Over Breadth: How SIIB Built Its Identity Around Specialisation

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PTI
Updated At : 12:06 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: In 1992, India's economy was opening up to the world, and a new kind of manager was needed to work across borders. That need gave rise to the Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade (SIFT) in Pune. Today, as the Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), the institute has grown into a business school built around three focused specialisations.

From Foreign Trade to International Business

As the global business world expanded, the founders chose to widen the institute's scope from foreign trade to all aspects of international business. SIFT became SIIB, and its aim grew with its name, to cover global business in its entirety. The flagship M.B.A. in International Business launched in 1992, and its M.B.A. in International Business programme is accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Growing With the Needs of Business

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SIIB did not stop at one programme. It added the M.B.A. in Agri-Business in 2004 and the M.B.A. in Energy & Environment in 2009, which was renamed M.B.A. in Sustainability Management in 2025. Each programme was introduced to respond to a distinct area of the business world, and the institute's pioneering work in these focused programmes has been lauded by industry.

Depth Over Breadth

What sets SIIB apart is a niche, sector-focused approach. Rather than offering a general-management degree alone, its three M.B.A. programmes pair management education with specialised domain expertise, in International Business, Agri-Business and Sustainability Management. This is the institute's core identity: depth in a few areas, built carefully over more than three decades.

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Learning That Reaches Beyond the Classroom

Learning at SIIB draws on live projects, case studies, field visits, live simulations, industry interactions and an alumni mentorship programme, connecting concepts to real-world challenges. Platforms such as the International Conference on Environment, Sustainability and Agri Business (ICESAB 2025) and the SIIB International Model United Nations 2026 bring academic and global dialogue onto the campus. Students also learn alongside peers from diverse backgrounds in a residential environment.

A Campus With Purpose

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SIIB's commitment extends to society and the environment. Its Kshitij Committee, the institute's ISR initiative, organised a cleanliness drive with the Pune Municipal Corporation, with 30 student volunteers taking part. On the sustainability front, the institute's solar rooftop project is a key component of its carbon-neutral mission.

Leadership and Industry Connect

SIIB is led by Dr Alka Maurya, Director, who brings 28 years of experience in export promotion and international business, including work with the Export Promotion Council and the National Centre for Trade Information under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The institute's network of recruiters includes names such as Apple, Nestle, ITC, KPMG, EY, PwC, Deloitte and DHL.

Looking Ahead

From a single programme in 1992 to a multi-disciplinary school with three specialised M.B.A. programmes, SIIB's journey reflects a simple principle: keep pace with what business needs, and build real depth in each area. As trade, agriculture and sustainability become ever more central to India's growth, that focus continues to shape managers ready for futuristic and specialised roles.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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