34th Annual Hussain Day Convention in Bengaluru: Salim Merchant, MP Pawan Khera, Imran Masood and Religious Leaders Call for Global Peace

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29: The 34th Annual Hussain Day Convention, held at Shia Aramgah, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, emerged as one of India's most remarkable interfaith gatherings, bringing together political leaders, religious scholars, clergy, journalists, artists, poets, entrepreneurs, and citizens from diverse faiths to celebrate the timeless message of Imam Hussain (AS). Organized under the dedicated leadership of Aga Sultan, the convention revolved around the theme "Secularism for Global Peace," highlighting the relevance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice in building a society founded on justice, equality, compassion, and mutual respect.

Advertisement

For more than three decades, Hussain Day has become much more than an annual commemoration of Karbala. Through the relentless efforts, vision, and commitment of Aga Sultan, the convention has evolved into a respected national platform where people of all religions come together to reaffirm the values of humanity. His tireless work has transformed Hussain Day into a movement promoting constitutional values, interfaith harmony, and peaceful coexistence, making it one of the most significant programmes of its kind in India.

Advertisement

Opening the convention, Aga Sultan reminded the audience that Karbala was not merely a historical battle but a defining moment in human history.

"Karbala is not just a date; it is a decisive phase between truth and falsehood that taught humanity peace comes from standing for justice, not bowing under oppression."

Advertisement

He emphasized that Imam Hussain's struggle was never for political authority.

"Imam Hussain did not fight for a throne but only sought preservation of human freedom, conscience, and religion."

Explaining the significance of the convention's theme, he said:

"We celebrate secularism as giving every human dignity beyond religion, race, language, or culture."

Aga Sultan further stated that "Imam Hussain's fight was a fight for humanity, freedom, and justice which remains eternally alive," adding that "the message of Karbala continues to remind us that peace is not achieved through political agreements alone but through mutual respect, justice, and protection of human dignity." Concluding his address, he inspired the gathering by saying, "Hussain is the eternal lamp that can never be extinguished; his voice encourages every oppressed and leads every righteous person to the right path."

Introducing the convention's theme, Dr. Zakaria Abbas explained that "Secularism for Global Peace" is not merely a political slogan but a moral framework inspired by the teachings of the prophets and the values of humanity. He described secularism as a system that protects every religion equally while ensuring justice, freedom of belief, and equal dignity before the law. According to him, the purpose of the convention was to encourage dialogue beyond prejudice and inspire people of every faith to work together in creating peaceful societies.

Among the chief guests was Pawan Khera, Member of Parliament and National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, who described Imam Hussain as the true embodiment of secular values.

"I consider secularism as Hussainiyat--living life with courage, raising voice against injustice, not sitting silently."

He added:

"Hussain did not fight for power; he opposed a wrongly taken throne. Secularism is not just peace among people but also raising voice for justice and truth."

Calling for a stronger commitment to constitutional values, he remarked:

"For the country to advance, we must make our religion secular and bring secularism in society and government."

He further observed:

"Hussain is not just Shia's heritage but belongs to all humanity. We need Hussainiyat in us to be truly secular."

Addressing the responsibility of supporting the oppressed, he concluded, "Whoever supports the oppressed is a true Hussaini."

Member of Parliament Mr Imran Masood stressed that remembering Karbala should inspire continuous social reform.

"We talked in Parliament, and I feel whatever we do feels incomplete. We have to keep doing these programs again and again so that we learn from Hussain and improve as a society."

He added:

"Hussain's call is universal, not limited to any caste or religion. When we fight amongst ourselves, we destroy each other, but if we lift others, society prospers."

Calling for unity, he said:

"Unity is essential. When we stand united fighting against injustice, no matter who the opponent, we must stand for society's welfare."

The convention was also attended by N. A. Harris, MLA from Shantinagar whose presence reflected the broad support the convention receives across political and social circles for promoting communal harmony and constitutional values.

Renowned Islamic scholar, author, and public speaker Dr. Muhammad Sameer Shafi Siddiqui from Jammu & Kashmir highlighted the intellectual and spiritual relevance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice for the contemporary world, emphasizing that Karbala continues to inspire scholars and ordinary people alike in their pursuit of justice and moral courage.

Representing the Christian community, Rev. Fr. Adrian Mascarenhas, Priest of the Archdiocese of Bangalore and Rector of Bhakti Bhavan Seminary, emphasized that the values represented by Imam Hussain are shared by all faith traditions. He observed that sacrifice, reconciliation, justice, and peace are common spiritual ideals that unite Christians and Muslims and strengthen interfaith understanding.

Representing the Dawoodi Bohra community, Janab Sheikh Taher Bhai Godhrawala, Amil Saheb and Representative of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Bengaluru, underlined that Imam Hussain's legacy continues to inspire Muslims of every tradition to uphold truth, compassion, and service to humanity.

Celebrated singer and composer Mr Salim Merchant captivated the audience by opening with devotional couplets in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Reflecting on Karbala, he said:

"Karbala is not just a historical tragedy; it teaches us so many things. Many have said Karbala does not only make us cry; it awakens us too."

Sharing his own spiritual experience, he added:

"When I chose the path of Hussainiyat, I found a deep inner peace. Hussainiyat, patience, humanity--all are inside every person; we just need to awaken it within ourselves."

Journalist and Deputy Editor of NDTV Mr Ali Abbas Naqvi described Karbala as humanity's greatest narrative of resistance against injustice.

"Karbala must be told as a story that tears should flow even from stones."

Expressing pride in India's pluralistic identity, he said:

"We are proud to be Indians and lovers of Hussain because Hussain's teachings and India's diversity of faith and culture reflect secularism."

He also reminded the audience that among the martyrs of Karbala was Sahib Wahab, a Christian companion of Imam Hussain, demonstrating that Karbala itself symbolized interfaith solidarity. Concluding, he remarked:

"Hussain's legacy transcends race, religion, and language--he is like oxygen needed by all humans."

Representing the Hindu community, Pandit Vijay Kumar Sharma observed:

"Karbala resides in every human's heart."

He reminded the audience that "Truth never grows old," adding that adopting truth in personal life, education, governance, and politics could solve many of society's problems. He stressed that "Justice must prevail," that "Humanity's dignity must be preserved above religion, caste, or language," and that "Silence in the face of evil is irresponsibility." According to him, "Hussain is a symbol of justice and self-respect; those who stand against oppression are Hussaini."

Islamic scholar Maulana Qamar Hasnain emphasized that respect for every religion is fundamental to Islam.

"Anyone born to any religion or community deserves respect."

He praised India's diversity and observed:

"India's diversity of religion and culture is marvelous; secularism and the Constitution protect us and it is our duty to guard this."

Warning against hatred and conflict, he added that no religion teaches violence and urged every citizen to work for peace, justice, and mutual understanding.

The convention also witnessed the presence of Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed, producer, entrepreneur and creative strategist from Mumbai; eminent international poet Manzar Bhopali, whose poetry reflected the enduring spirit of Karbala; and renowned Bengaluru-based Sufi artist Khanak Joshi, whose artistic performance added a spiritual and cultural dimension to the programme.

The participation of Muslim scholars, Christian clergy, Hindu scholars, political leaders, journalists, artists, poets, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives transformed the convention into a living example of India's secular fabric. The gathering reaffirmed that Imam Hussain's sacrifice is not confined to one religion or sect but belongs to every individual who believes in justice, dignity, equality, and freedom. Giani Boota Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Bangalore, expressed a profound message reflecting on unity, respect, and sacrifice, rooted deeply in Sikh teachings and the shared spiritual heritage of India's diverse communities:

"In the Holy Scripture, Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, it is stated that 'All humans, regardless of religion, are born from the same light.' This universal truth teaches us to respect all faiths and communities. On this occasion of Husain Day, we remember that truth and justice are the cornerstones of all religions. A true sacrifice, like that of Imam Husain (AS), illuminates the path for humanity and guides us all towards righteousness.

He is not only a symbol for Muslims but for all who stand against oppression. Just as Sikhism advocates self-respect, equality, and compassionate service to humanity, Imam Husain's struggle at Karbala embodies these same values of sacrifice and justice. Our nation's strength lies in respecting these values across religious boundaries to build harmony and peace."

The 34th Annual Hussain Day Convention concluded with a powerful message that remains deeply relevant in today's world: peace cannot exist without justice, and justice cannot survive without courage. Through the vision and relentless efforts of Aga Sultan, Hussain Day continues to inspire thousands every year, reminding India and the world that the timeless message of Imam Hussain (AS)--truth over tyranny, humanity over hatred, and unity over division--remains a guiding light for building a more peaceful and compassionate future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)