The inaugural 360 ONE Collector's Guide 2026 catalogues 15 defining Indian artists and the data behind a record-breaking year for Indian art, as market turnover hit a decade high of INR 2,543 crore in 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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• India's secondary art market posted a decade-high turnover of INR 2,543 crore in 2025, more than tripling from INR 792 crore in 2015, underscoring a decade of sustained market depth.

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• That strength showed in consistency too: 4,057 of 5,059 lots on offer found buyers, an 80% sell-through rate, with paintings accounting for nearly half (47.5%) of all lots sold.

• India also emerged as one of Asia's strongest growth stories, with auction turnover of $194.7 million and buying activity up 25% across categories, reflecting deepening participation in international auctions even as some established Asian hubs cooled.

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• Globally, fine art auction turnover reached $11.11 billion in 2025, up 12% year-on-year, with the United States retaining its position as the largest market at $4.7 billion.

360 ONE, among India's leading wealth and asset management firms with assets exceeding INR 7.8 lakh crore ($82 billion), today announced the launch of The Collector's Guide 2026, its inaugural report decoding the South Asian fine art market for a new generation of collectors.

The report arrives as the Indian art market notches a decade-high turnover of INR 2,543 crore in 2025, with India recording one of the strongest sell-through rates among major Asian auction markets. It catalogues the highest-selling works of 15 defining South Asian artists, including M.F. Husain, Tyeb Mehta, F.N. Souza, S.H. Raza and V.S. Gaitonde, pairing historical price discovery with clear performance metrics for the first time in one publication.

"As the Indian art market enters what looks like its most consequential decade yet, we hope this report earns its place as a working companion and a compass for connoisseurs and custodians alike. By pairing historical price discovery with clear performance metrics, our aim is to bring structure and disciplined insight to modern collecting," said Yatin Shah, Co-Founder, 360 ONE and CEO, 360 ONE Wealth.

Key findings include a record INR 167.2 crore sale, which is the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at auction, and a global art market that returned to growth in 2025 after three consecutive years of contraction.

Download The Collector's Guide 2026 here: https://bit.ly/4dx3N3j

About 360 ONE

360 ONE is among India’s leading wealth and asset management firms, managing assets of more than INR 7.8 lakh crore ($82 billion), and serving over 8,900 families and corporates.

360 ONE Wealth specialises in empowering ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth families to manage, grow, and optimise their wealth. It also focuses on legacy planning, ensuring that wealth is preserved and seamlessly transferred across generations.

360 ONE Asset offers investment solutions to clients worldwide looking to invest in Indian markets across asset classes. Its capabilities cover a wide spectrum of asset classes, including public equities, private equity, private credit, real assets and renewables, each managed by a seasoned team of investment professionals.

360 ONE Capital, formerly known as B&K Securities, provides full-service capital market offerings to institutional investors, besides corporate treasury services. It is a leading mid-cap brokerage, servicing almost all leading Foreign and Domestic Financial Institutions. It is a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker, and it offers independent and unbiased research with a coverage of over 500 companies, making it a leader in the mid and small-cap space.

ET Money, now a 360 ONE company, is a pioneering digital platform offering direct mutual funds, investment advisory, loan against mutual funds and personal finance solutions. Its mission is to simplify investing for Indians through intuitive technology and data-backed insights.

360 ONE WAM is one of the industry's pioneers in driving product innovation. The firm has won more than 200 awards since its inception in 2008, including India's Best Independent Wealth Manager at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026 and Best Domestic Private Bank - India at Asian Private Banker’s Awards for Distinction in 2025.

Headquartered in Mumbai, 360 ONE has a presence in 32 major domestic and global locations.

Click here to know more: https://www.360.one/

Disclaimer: “The Collector’s Guide” has been prepared solely for informational purposes and constitutes a factual compilation and presentation of publicly available data relating to the Indian art market and select artists and artworks. 360 ONE WAM Limited (“360 ONE”) does not provide advisory services in relation to, and does not deal or transact in, fine art or artwork of any kind. Fine art/artwork is not defined as, and does not constitute, a “security” under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, or any regulations framed thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: 360 ONE Launches The Collector's Guide: India's First Report Decoding the Art Market Behind the Country's Wealth Boom

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