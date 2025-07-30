VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Trade & Technology Expo Pvt. Ltd is glad to host the 38th edition of Giftex - India's premier gifts trade show from 31 July to 02 August 2025 at Nehru Centre, Worli - Mumbai.

Being at the forefront of corporate gifting for the last 38 years, Giftex is an ideal platform to discover new-age gifting products, network with the best gift vendors, and find gifts for every budget range and occasion - be it festival, corporate, wedding, or lifestyle gifting. This 3-day event promises to bring together a mix of established brands and new entrants showcasing innovative and trendsetting gifting products.

38th Edition Of Giftex.

Giftex 2025 is a gifting cloud that encompasses recognized brands to enterprising startups from the gifting sector. The show will create a unique buyer-seller platform that offers networking opportunities with top gift vendors, facilitating discussions that can turn into potential deals. Visitors can explore 50,000+ timeless gifts, exquisite styles, and new-age gifting products during the 3-day event. Even exhibitors are all excited to showcase the best and trendsetting gifts to potential buyers and key decision-makers from various industries. The event has seen an impressive participation record from leading brands, peer networking, and overwhelming footfall.

From the CMD's Desk...Mr. Vickram Sethi, CMD, Trade & Technology Expo., says, "We're glad to announce the 38th edition of Giftex, which is even bigger and better with the family of top-rated exhibitors. This year, our exhibitors will showcase new-age gifting products to meet the bulk sourcing needs of buyers from different sectors. The exhibition aims to provide extensive business and networking opportunities to various players, wherein they can showcase their best gifting creations and foster long-term business relations. It will deliver a win-win situation for all. Happiness, loyalty, motivation, business ties, for every emotion - we have a Gift."

Incredible Gift Solutions

The exhibition will showcase gifting solutions in various segments such as:- health & wellness gifts, wedding gifts, gourmet hampers, electronics & gadgets, home decor & kitchen appliances, customized & promotional gifts, premium gifts, gold & silver gifts, tech & lifestyle products, travel & outdoor gifts, celebration & festive gifts, handicrafts, home decor & furnishings, stationery & office supplies, gifts & novelties and promotional/incentive merchandising.

Who Can Visit?

It's open to all! Bulk suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, sales or purchase managers & key decision makers from various industries like media & entertainment, IT, pharmaceutical, FMCG, travel retailers, event companies, home and lifestyle, hospitality, healthcare, MNCs, departmental stores, et al. can visit the expo. Whether you're looking for a perfect wedding gift or wish to impress your clients & employees, and celebrate festivals in style, it's the ideal time to explore incredible gifting ideas.

Roadmap For 2025

This year, Giftex intends to create a platform for new and budding start-ups to showcase their creative gift solutions to all. It will give them a unique networking opportunity, scale into new business heights, and carve their niche in the dynamic gifting industry.

The show will feature a broad range of products in various categories under 'Corporate & Promotions', 'Customized Gifts', 'Sustainable & Handcrafted Gifts', and 'Festive or Celebration Gifts'. It will create a conducive environment for exhibitors and potential buyers, wherein they can interact 1:1 and build business relations. Exhibitors will launch new products and try to reach out to prospective buyers such as dealers, distributors, importers/exporters, B2B customers, and key decision-makers.

About Giftex

Renowned for its trend-forecasting and trendsetting prowess, Giftex has been a trailblazer in the corporate and personal gifting arena since 1986. Introduced the health & wellness category in 2015, it has witnessed an exponential surge in demand, capturing the market's fervor. Giftex continues to redefine corporate and generic gifting with its curated selection of innovative gifting products, thereby captivating recipients and leaving an indelible mark.

For more information, please visit https://www.giftex.in/exhibition/

