40% Higher Water Output: Shakti Pumps Showcases Next-Gen Solar Pumps at Krishi Darshan Expo in Hisar

18 February 2026 - Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of energy-efficient and sustainable pumping solutions, proudly participated in the Krishi Darshan Expo, held at NRFMT & TI in Hisar Haryana from 14th to 16th February 2026. Hosted by Northern Region Farm Machinery Training & Testing Institute (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare) Hisar, the 3 day event is one of the premier organizations for farmers and equipment in the country. It continues to serve as a vital platform for farmers to explore cutting-edge technologies that enhance agricultural productivity, profitability, and resilience. At Krishi Darshan Expo, Shakti Pumps showcased their 1HP to 250HP range of Solar Pumps which are the main highlight of the latest tech developed by the company. These pumps specially designed for the agriculture community and feature benefits like 40% more water output, easy maintenance, durability for prolonged usage, stainless steel construction and more. Shakti Solar Pumps are becoming the key for the sustained growth of agriculture in the country.

They also showcased their advanced micro-irrigation systems, solar pumping technology, and innovative manufacturing capabilities. The company’s product display features its Round and Flat Drip Lines, HDPE and Sprinkler Pipes, and a comprehensive range of Micro-Irrigation Products, which are all produced with state-of-the-art processes ensuring strength, reliability, and efficiency. Visitors are also experiencing live demonstrations of Solar Water Pumps, offering firsthand insight into benefits such as energy savings, high performance, and minimal maintenance. Shakti’s technical experts were on-site to provide personalized guidance on adopting modern, water-efficient irrigation practices.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Ankit Patidar, Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Pumps, said, “Our participation in Krishi Darshan Expo gives us an opportunity to directly engage with farmers and showcase innovative solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. With their feedback, we engage in finding solutions to ensure their farming needs are easily fulfilled. Also we have installed 250,000 pumps installed across our nation. It is not just a number but also it represents the livelihoods, we have supported and the farms to become more sustainable and productive." Keeping up with the legacy of providing the best water pumps to the farmers, Shakti Pumps has installed 250,000 pumps across the country which makes it one of the largest pump installers in the country. With its mission to empower the Atmanirbhar Kisan, Shakti Pumps has played a transformative role in promoting energy-efficient and solar-powered pumping solutions, helping farmers reduce input costs, improve productivity, and ensure reliable irrigation. The milestone reflects the trust placed in the company by farmers, government bodies, and channel partners nationwide. As a national frontrunner in the solar water pump segment, Shakti Pumps has achieved strong leadership through widespread installations under key government-led programs and various off-grid solar initiatives. With successful deployments across multiple states, the company continues to serve as the trusted partner for farmers transitioning from diesel and grid-based irrigation to clean, renewable, and cost-effective solar-powered solutions.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited With operations spanning 100+ countries and over four decades of industry leadership, Shakti Pumps stands at the forefront of sustainable and high-performance pumping solutions. The company offers 1200+ product variants, backed by 16+ technology patents and 30+ global certifications, reflecting a relentless commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability. From solar-powered innovations to stainless steel durability, Shakti Pumps continues to build not just pumps but a better, sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information visit: https:haktipumps.com/ Media Queries – Shraddha 9869100555 Amod 8898870021 ashwinipublicity@gmail.com

