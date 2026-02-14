40 plus Regional Singers Unite in Hyderabad for Meaningful Chai Pe Charcha

Hyderabad became a space of dialogue and unity on 13th February 2026, as over 40 singers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered for a constructive Chai Pe Charcha. The focus was clear — regional songs, the future of singing, and growing awareness around royalties for performers.

Advertisement

For years, many regional voices contributed to films, devotional music and independent tracks without fully understanding or receiving their rightful royalties. The Hyderabad meet became a moment of reflection and empowerment. Singers spoke about their journeys, the realities of the regional music ecosystem, and the importance of standing together.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Tandon, Founder and MD, ISAMRA, said: “Regional singers are the cultural backbone of our country. Their voices carry devotion, cinema, emotion and identity. When singers understand their rights and stand together, dignity follows. This Chai Pe Charcha was not just a meeting. It was a step toward self-respect and unity.” The evening concluded with a renewed sense of solidarity, as artists reaffirmed that awareness and collective strength will shape the future of regional music.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)