4,151 Students Create Elite World Records with Massive Anti-Drug Awareness Human Formation and Collective Pledge

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Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19: Demonstrating that education can be a powerful catalyst for social transformation, Kathir Institutions in collaboration with Riam Sports, Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Kaumaram Prashanthi Academy, Third Eye - A Centre for Autism, and Petro Sky Private Limited, created a new Elite World Records by successfully organising "The Most Participants in a Human Formation Displaying an Anti-Drug Awareness Message While Simultaneously Taking a Pledge at a Single Venue."

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The record-setting event witnessed the participation of 4,151 students from various schools and colleges, who assembled at a single venue in Coimbatore District to create a large-scale human formation conveying a powerful anti-drug awareness message. Simultaneously, all participants collectively took a pledge affirming their commitment to leading a drug-free, healthy, and responsible life, while inspiring others to reject substance abuse and contribute to a healthier and safer society.

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The event showcased exceptional planning, discipline, and teamwork. Participants, comprising students, faculty members, staff, and representatives of the collaborating organisations, spent nearly 43 minutes assembling into a meticulously planned formation under the supervision of trained coordinators and volunteers. Once completed, the formation was maintained for five minutes, presenting a striking visual message promoting a drug-free society.

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The simultaneous administration of the anti-drug pledge under the leadership of K.S.Mithilesh, Vice Chairman, Kathir Institutions, elevated the event beyond a record attempt, transforming it into a meaningful public awareness campaign. By combining a visually impactful human formation with a unified pledge, the organisers sought to inspire young people to make informed choices, resist peer pressure, and actively contribute to building healthier communities.

Thiru K. Vignesh, Honourable Minister for Prohibition and Excise, stated that creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu is a significant vision of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and that initiatives involving students and educational institutions play an important role in achieving this objective. He appreciated the collective efforts of the organisers, students, educational institutions, and participating organisations for coming together with a strong message against drug abuse. He further emphasised the importance of creating awareness among young people, strengthening preventive measures, and encouraging students to choose healthy, productive, and responsible lifestyles. He further stated that he would personally hand over the achievement and the powerful message conveyed through this human formation to the Honourable Chief Minister.

Thiru Dr. V. K. Rajeev, Honourable Minister for Environment and Climate Change, stated that the well-being of young people is closely connected to the creation of healthy, safe, and sustainable communities. Appreciating the participation of thousands of students in the initiative, he highlighted the importance of creating an environment in which young people are encouraged to develop positive habits, social responsibility, and respect for the community. He stated that collective initiatives of this nature can create lasting awareness and inspire the younger generation to become responsible citizens and ambassadors of positive social change.

E. S. Kathir, Founder Chairman of Kathir Institutions, stated that the achievement symbolises a collective commitment to safeguarding future generations from substance abuse. He said the remarkable participation demonstrated the power of educational institutions to inspire meaningful social change through awareness initiatives. He expressed gratitude to all partner institutions, volunteers, organisers, and participants for making the historic Elite World Records achievement possible.

Lavanya Kathir, Secretary, Kathir Institutions, stated that the institution has always believed education extends beyond classrooms and examinations. She said the world record reflects the group's commitment to nurturing socially responsible citizens while creating awareness about issues that directly affect young people. She added that every participant became an ambassador for a drug-free society through the event, and the institution would continue organising meaningful initiatives that combine education with social responsibility.

Swathi Agarwal, Founder Director, Riam Sports, stated that the initiative demonstrated how sports, education, and social responsibility can unite to inspire young people. She emphasised that sports nurture discipline, confidence, teamwork, resilience, and positive decision-making, helping youth resist harmful influences. She added that Riam Sports was proud to support an initiative that harnessed collective participation to deliver a strong message against substance abuse.

K. S. Mithilesh, Vice Chairman, Kathir Group of Institutions, stated that the event reflected the values of discipline, teamwork, and collective responsibility. He said the successful record demonstrated how educational institutions can unite for meaningful social impact and expressed hope that this achievement would inspire similar awareness initiatives nationwide.

Bhavana Navaneeth, Ambassador, Elite World Records stated that the event has established a new benchmark for awareness-driven public participation by successfully combining a record-breaking human formation with a synchronised anti-drug pledge. More importantly, it demonstrated how educational institutions can utilise large-scale community engagement to address pressing social issues through meaningful action.

Rakshitha R, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, appreciated the initiative for reinforcing the urgent need for collective action against substance abuse. She highlighted the vital role of educational institutions in promoting awareness, prevention, and responsible citizenship. She noted that the pledge encouraged participants to reject drugs, embrace healthy lifestyles, uphold family and social values, seek guidance against negative influences, and support the creation of drug-free communities nationwide.

Dr.R.Karpagam, Principal, Kathir College of Arts and Science, stated that, following comprehensive verification, Elite World Records adjudicators officially certified the achievement and presented the world record citation to the organisers amid enthusiastic celebrations. Observers hailed the event as a powerful demonstration of unity and civic responsibility. The organisers expressed confidence that the initiative would inspire lasting awareness, encourage students to reject substance abuse, and become ambassadors of positive social change, she concluded.

The occasion was further honoured by the presence of Thiru N. M. Sugumar, MLA, Sulur Constituency, and Tmt. Kanimozhi Santhosh, MLA, Kavundampalayam Constituency. Their participation transformed the record attempt into a powerful collective declaration of commitment towards healthy living, rejecting substance abuse, and fostering a safer, stronger, and drug-free future for young people and society.

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