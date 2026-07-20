45+ Years of Engineering Impact and Attention: The RoshanSpace Brandcom Story

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New Delhi [India], July 20: In today's digital era, outdoor advertising continues to thrive as a tangible and high-impact medium. While consumers are constantly bombarded with online ads and pop-ups, Out-of-Home (OOH) stands apart, delivering reach at scale, building trust through physical presence, and driving genuine word of mouth. It has become a crucial pillar of modern marketing, especially in environments where attention is limited and credibility matters.

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RoshanSpace Brandcom leads this space with deep expertise, curating brand experiences at the convergence of art, science, and digital intelligence. For brands looking to create impact beyond impressions, RoshanSpace stands as a comprehensive, one-stop solution in outdoor advertising.

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The Beginning: When Billboards Were Not Media

Long before outdoor advertising evolved into a structured industry, before digital transformation became part of the narrative, Abdul Kader Shaikh, an industry veteran, identified a critical gap in how media was perceived and utilised. Where others saw billboards as mere real estate, he saw their potential as powerful tools of urban communication.

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In 1978, at a time when the power of OOH was still underestimated, he founded Roshan Publicity in Mumbai. The company soon became synonymous with premium outdoor media. Inspired by the name 'Roshan,' meaning illumination, the philosophy was clear from the start. 'STAR IS OUT SIGN' was not merely a baseline; it was a reflection of the company's destiny: to become a marker of premium, high-intent locations.

The Dynamic Leadership

Abdul Kader Shaikh, Founder - Roshan Publicity

A pioneer of Mumbai's OOH industry, Abdul Kader Shaikh established Roshan Publicity in 1978 and built a carefully curated portfolio of premium locations across the city. His philosophy was simple yet powerful--media must be strategic, not transactional. He was known to wait an entire year for the right site, reinforcing his commitment to quality over speed.

He also served as Chairman of the Mumbai Outdoor Advertising Association, playing a key role in shaping industry standards. In 2012, he transitioned leadership to his son, Junaid Shaikh, while continuing to mentor him. His values, integrity, patience, and respect for commitment, remain the foundation of RoshanSpace Brandcom's growth.

Junaid Shaikh, Managing Director - RoshanSpace Brandcom

Junaid Shaikh represents the next generation of OOH leadership, with hands-on experience across site acquisition, client servicing, and campaign execution prior to taking charge in 2012. His expertise lies in translating ideas into measurable business outcomes.

He brings a strong focus on design thinking, fearless creativity, and the integration of art and science in OOH. Under his leadership, RoshanSpace continues to shape the cultural and visual landscape of cities. His vision is to offer brands a powerful canvas to tell their stories, influence perception, drive business, and maximise growth potential.

Junaid's Distinctive Approach

Junaid's leadership is anchored in principles rather than trends. While technology evolves rapidly, he believes core values remain constant. At RoshanSpace, three principles guide every decision: adaptability without losing direction, integrity as a long-term strategy, and responsibility as a leadership obligation.

These principles are not new; the differentiator lies in the discipline of applying them consistently in a rapidly changing industry.

Milestones to Monuments: Building for Impact

Since its inception, RoshanSpace Brandcom has built a legacy of defining milestones. From contributing to Mumbai's structured OOH ecosystem to curating landmark sites like Mahim Causeway, the company has consistently pushed boundaries.

Each asset is designed as a strategic touchpoint, aligned with urban movement, audience behaviour, and contextual engagement. The team brings a deep understanding of high-stakes urban communication, supporting clients across the entire journey, from site selection and creative integration to post-campaign analysis

RoshanSpace focuses on transforming every media investment into meaningful brand value. Its strength lies in a distinctive blend of iconic formats and next-generation digital infrastructure, including Flagpoles, TWINN, and SCLR; together, these assets form the ProDigi DOOH Network, alongside our former landmark assets -EDGE 7 and Bandra FOCAL

In 2023, 24, & 25, many of our technology achievements were honored and acknowledged across several industry award forums, recognizing and highlighting the company's foresight and inroads in the DOOH ecosystem. In 2024, it earned top industry honours for Screen Sync Tech and the following year for DeSync CMS, and thereafter for DCO/R capabilities demonstrated to augment the Wimbledon championship and served as the presenting sponsor of the OOH Advertising Awards from the year 2022 to celebrate talent and innovation in the industry.

BANDRA FOCAL

Among its landmark creations, BANDRA FOCAL exemplifies RoshanSpace's engineering-first approach. One of Asia's largest billboard structures, it measures 120 ft x 122 ft and rises to a height of 57 metres.

However, scale alone does not define its impact; its strategic positioning does. Located at a critical junction where business districts meet residential zones, and facing the Arabian Sea at the start of the Western Express Highway, BANDRA FOCAL offers unmatched visibility. Built using 700 tonnes of steel and over 30,000 man-hours during the COVID-19 pandemic, it delivered clarity, dominance, and undeniable presence for brands.

EDGE 7

In a city defined by visual clutter, EDGE 7 stood apart by design. It is not conventional media, it is a multidimensional structure that commands attention.

Positioned to intercept traffic between Mumbai's core and suburban corridors, EDGE 7 does not merely occupy space; it defines it, creating a distinctive and memorable visual experience.

ProDigi TWINN

TWINN is a coordinated digital canvas located at the Gateway of BKC. These assets are tall at more than 5600 sqft in all, and they are designed for premium audiences navigating BKC's high-density business district. TWINN transforms routine commutes into immersive brand interactions. These high-quality assets are empowered by innovations such as Screen Sync Tech and more.

ProDigi Flagpoles Network

Strategically placed along the Western Express Highway, the ProDigi Network- a set of 20 assets- is the country's longest DOOH network. They adorn one of Mumbai's highest-traffic corridors. Enabled by remote operations and powered by DeSync CMS and many more tech abilities, it allows multiple creatives to run simultaneously across screens with dynamic 10-second rotations.

RoshanSpace Brandcom's assets are enabled with 'Live' Data measurement (delivering 4.8million impressions/ day), screens from Daktronics USA, our network ensures high-frequency visibility, contextual relevance, and measurable impact in a fast-moving urban environment.

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