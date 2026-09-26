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Home / Business / 46 Industrialists from 11 Cities in Uttar Pradesh Feature in Hurun India Rich List; Mirzapur’s Govindji Gupta Among Them

46 Industrialists from 11 Cities in Uttar Pradesh Feature in Hurun India Rich List; Mirzapur’s Govindji Gupta Among Them

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26: Forty-six wealthy individuals associated with cities in Uttar Pradesh have secured a place in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. Their combined wealth stands at ₹1.89 lakh crore.

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Noida has the highest representation with 15 names, followed by Kanpur with 10 industrialists and Lucknow in third place with four. Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Lakshmi Niwas Mittal occupy the top positions on the list.

Uttar Pradesh’s representation has risen from 41 names last year to 46 this year—a net increase of five billionaires. Among those featured is Govindji Gupta from Mirzapur. Compared with the 2025 list, the 2026 edition includes 11 new names, while six individuals from last year’s list no longer feature.

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According to Hurun India’s Chief Analyst, Anas Rahman, the range of businesses represented by Uttar Pradesh’s entrants has also expanded considerably. They span electronics, industry, education, real estate, food products, software, financial services, healthcare, construction, metals and mining, and aerospace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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